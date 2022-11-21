ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Shores, Pinellas deputies say

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores Thursday afternoon, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Indian Shores a little before 5:40 p.m.
INDIAN SHORES, FL
fox13news.com

Woman hospitalized following Dunedin fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. - On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending a woman to the hospital, according to deputies at the home. According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 1695 Lakeview Lane. Someone called 911 around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there...
DUNEDIN, FL

