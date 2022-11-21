Read full article on original website
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Police stop St. Pete woman from driving Range Rover into path of runners in Thanksgiving day race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg woman was finally stopped from driving her Range Rover into the path of runners during the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, after driving around officers and refusing commands to stop, according to St. Petersburg police. SPPD said it happened just before 8...
Man critically injured in argument-turned-shooting in Bradenton apartment: deputies
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in a Bradenton shooting investigation Thursday evening.
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
20-year-old arrested after shooting 23-year-old during argument on Thanksgiving
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in a Bradenton apartment on Thanksgiving evening.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
‘A great disappointment’: Hillsborough detention deputy charged with DUI, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County deputy has been suspended after being arrested for driving under the influence, according to officials.
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
15-year-old shot, killed in Bradenton; suspect unknown, deputies say
A teenage boy was shot and killed shortly after midnight in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's County (MCSO).
wfla.com
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
fox13news.com
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Shores, Pinellas deputies say
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores Thursday afternoon, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Indian Shores a little before 5:40 p.m.
fox13news.com
Woman hospitalized following Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. - On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending a woman to the hospital, according to deputies at the home. According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 1695 Lakeview Lane. Someone called 911 around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there...
82-year-old dead after Thanksgiving morning fire in Dunedin
An 82-year-old woman died and another person was injured in a Thursday morning fire in Dunedin. Dunedin Fire Rescue said the first call about the fire came in at 9:10 a.m.
fox13news.com
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
Man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Tampa bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the "N-word" before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say
31-Year-Old Man Found Shot Multiple Times Early Wednesday In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a shooting investigation. Early Wednesday morning around 3:00 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of Grantham Drive in Sarasota for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies located a
Sarasota woman charged in stabbing death at apartment
A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to an affidavit.
