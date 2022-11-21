ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown

Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield

WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000

Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving

UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
CHICOPEE, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
