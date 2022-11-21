Read full article on original website
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown
Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Assessor: Holyoke homeowners can expect to pay more in taxes in 2023
HOLYOKE - Homeowners will see higher property-tax bills in 2023. That was the message city assessor Deborah Brunelle delivered this week at the annual tax classification hearing, a crucial step before the City Council sets the fiscal 2023 property tax rates.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows a diamond in the ruff
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “Cleanup in Ring 2,” called an official over a loudspeaker at the Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows on Saturday after a canine competitor unleashed an accident in the ring to the horror of his embarrassed handler. No one judged the dog for this behavior,...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Two-car crash leaving one with injuries in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Police Department was called to a two-car motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Springfield Tigers raising funds for National Championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After four of its teams won New England Regionals last weekend, the Springfield Tigers are headed to the American Youth Football national championships in early December. Springfield won four of the youth...
Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
