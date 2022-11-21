WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO