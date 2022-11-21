Costco had Christmas stuff out before Halloween even arrived. 🙄 Christmas is too commercialized and you are surrounded by ideas forced into the minds of consumers to spend spend spend as soon as possible and more more more. I dont listen to free radio, so its not the songs, however, when you are in the grocery stores...what is playing? Holiday tunes! I put my air pods in, & turn up my spotify playlists. Christmas is not the same anymore.
I don't give a rat backside what king says. I love christmas music and can't wait for it to start. As long as it's old christmas music, I hate it when they play remakes by less then talent people.
That's not what he's saying What he means is that the Christmas season began After THANKSGIVING, now merchandisers begin the season right after Halloween
