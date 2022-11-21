Megamansion in London’s Posh Belgravia Asks £45 Million—One of the City’s Priciest Public Listings

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,638 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jesse Weinberg. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Skylar offers a unique LEED Platinum design with only 3 units per building: solar panels, tankless water heater, and electric vehicle hook up. The large kitchen opens directly into the dining and living room providing the perfect entertainment flow with folding accordion style doors that open to a private over-sized terrace. The luxurious primary suite offers a custom walk-in closet with built-ins, custom built-in entertainment area, and spa like bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Playa Vista amenities include clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks, just to name a few. This unit feels and lives like a single family home with no shared walls and offers direct street access, as well as direct access from to your private 2-car garage in to your unit and a separate elevator entrance that's shared with just 2 other units.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO