Megamansion in London’s Posh Belgravia Asks £45 Million—One of the City’s Priciest Public Listings

What Is the Effect of Recent Changes to Stamp Duty and Land Tax in England and Northern Ireland?
Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q: I’m a first-time buyer looking for a £1 million (US$1.17 million) home in London. How do the recent stamp duty changes affect me?. A: Changes to Stamp Duty...
Bright 19th-Century Dutch Colonial Mansion in Curaçao Lists for Nearly $2.6 Million
A tomato-red Dutch colonial mansion in Willemstad, on the island Curaçao, has hit the market for $2.595 million. The property consists of a 19th-century mansion, plus six additional buildings for a total of seven bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, according to the listing with Vincent Stens of Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty. It is a recognized monument by the Curaçao Heritage Foundation, or the Stichting Monumentenzorg Curaçao.
Renovated Mid-Century Modern Los Angeles Home Lists for $3.85 Million
Blending original details with earthy new elements, a reimagined Mid-Century Modern home in Los Angeles has hit the market for $3.85 million. Part of Nichols Canyon Colony in Hollywood Hills, the 1959 home was renovated this year by Hollis Jordyn Design, a Los Angeles-based firm helmed by Hollis LaPlante and Jordyn Grohl. The design duo bought the home in May for $2.75 million, according to records with PropertyShark.
Want Mansion Global Daily delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here. Would-be buyers are turning their backs on the turbulent U.S. housing market in droves, according to new data released from Redfin on Monday. The number of pending sales, the amount of deals being scrapped and the...
New York City's 'smallest apartment' has no bathroom and its renter shares one in the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
Not bad for a second home! It's twice the size of the Albert Hall, you can fit eight cars in the garage, and a stream full of tropical fish flows through the dining room. No wonder billionaire John Caudwell insists it's shoes off at his £250m mega-mansion
When you have spent goodness knows how many tens of millions and four years renovating your £250 million mega-mansion, you can be forgiven for wanting to keep it pristine. So when billionaire John Caudwell welcomes me into his London pad it is a shoes-off-at-the door affair, presumably to protect the newly installed marble flooring and stunning oriental-style carpet covering the six-storey staircase that sweeps majestically around a grand chandelier-strewn atrium.
Gisele Bündchen Purchased Art Deco-Style Miami Cottage for $1.25 Million Before Divorce
Even though supermodel Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce from her star quarterback husband Tom Brady on October 28, she may have been preparing for it months before Friday. As reported by the New York Post, Bündchen bought an unpretentious three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Surfside—a very small town located between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach—way back on February 28 for $1.25 million. Brady un-retired and returned to the NFL two weeks later.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,638 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.15 Million
This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,638 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jesse Weinberg. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Skylar offers a unique LEED Platinum design with only 3 units per building: solar panels, tankless water heater, and electric vehicle hook up. The large kitchen opens directly into the dining and living room providing the perfect entertainment flow with folding accordion style doors that open to a private over-sized terrace. The luxurious primary suite offers a custom walk-in closet with built-ins, custom built-in entertainment area, and spa like bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Playa Vista amenities include clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks, just to name a few. This unit feels and lives like a single family home with no shared walls and offers direct street access, as well as direct access from to your private 2-car garage in to your unit and a separate elevator entrance that's shared with just 2 other units.
Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic
Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
Inside this 17th century Welsh cottage with its own swimming pool
If you dream of escaping to the Welsh countryside then you're in luck, because this 17th century thatched cottage has just entered the property market. Upper Porthkerry Farm, nestled in the heart of Glamorgan, has all the charm you would expect to find in a Grade II listed farmhouse. If its sweeping, wrap-around driveway doesn't win you over, then the water-reed thatched roof and sweet bonnet porch will instead.
Former Disney President Michael Ovitz Flipping Manhattan Condo for $25 Million
Michael Ovitz, former Disney president and co-founder of Creative Artists Agency, is trying to flip an apartment for a potential $3 million profit. Mr. Ovitz, who served as president of The Walt Disney Company under chairman Michael Eisner from 1995-97 after resigning from Creative Artists Agency, a talent and sports agency he co-founded in 1975 in Los Angeles, bought the 4,000-square-foot condo unit in June for $22 million all cash via a limited liability company from an entity tied to rock star Jon Bon Jovi, records accessed on PropertyShark show.
More Than 100 Unspoiled Indonesian Islands Head to Auction
A collection of more than 100 Indonesian islands are headed under the hammer in December without reserve, offering one deep-pocketed buyer the opportunity to snag the ultimate trophy property portfolio. Known as the Widi Reserve, the archipelago comprises dozens of uninhabited, tropical islands complete with 150 kilometers of sandy beaches,...
French Country-Style Mansion in Bay Area With a Hidden Speakeasy Lists for Nearly $10 Million
A French Country-style mansion in California’s Bay Area hit the market last week for $9.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 10,000-square-foot residence is located in Alamo, California, about 35 minutes east of San Francisco. The “spectacular property” offers more than an acre of land with an expansive lawn, mature trees, stone pathways and water features throughout, according to the listing with Jill Fusari of The Agency.
An Art Collector Would Be at Home in This Lavish Flat in London’s Old War Office
Price: £14.25 million (US$16.12 million) This three-bedroom apartment is one of the first of 85 branded residences available at The OWO Residences, a development in Britain’s Old War Office Building, which in its storied history has housed monarchs, hosted influential government events and even appeared as MI6 headquarters in some of the James Bond films.
Inside the 290-Square-Foot London Cottage That’s Asking $1.4 Million
Five years ago, English real-estate developer Robin Swailes saw a newspaper article about a property claiming to be the smallest detached home in the London area. He was charmed by the roughly 290-square-foot cottage, and bought it for about $825,000. “I could see the opportunity to make it a really...
Billionaire Home Builder Lists Oceanfront Palm Beach, Florida, Mansion for $48.85 Million
Dwight Schar, a real estate tycoon, former financial chairman for the Republican National Committee and once a minority owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, has launched his oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, onto the market for $48.85 million. The five-bedroom home stands opposite the Atlantic Ocean and is...
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
For $3.05 Million You Can Buy the Luxury Apartment Marilyn Monroe Shared With Arthur Miller
The price of the historic address has gone down from $3.75 million.
