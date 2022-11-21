Read full article on original website
Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after late Gareth Bale penalty
Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against USA on Monday.Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish. Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of striker Kieffer Moore, who came on in place of Dan James. But time was fast running out for Wales to salvage anything from the Group B tie, until Bale equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end...
US settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales
Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
FOX Sports
USMNT vs. England: Is star striker Harry Kane healthy?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mystery surrounded the status of England captain Harry Kane’s fitness on Wednesday, a situation with potentially seismic ramifications for the United States’ hopes of continuing its World Cup journey. The England camp and head coach Gareth Southgate have given mixed messages on the...
NBC Sports
Japan stuns Germany with late comeback win
Japan pulled of a stunning upset victory against Germany as two late goals secured a first-ever win for the Samurai Blue against the world powerhouse. For Germany, they have now lost the opening game of the group stage for two World Cup tournaments in a row and in 2018 that led to them not making the knockout rounds.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
England transformed soccer in America. Now its players stand in USA’s way
When the US meet England on Friday night, they will effectively be facing one of the reasons for the sport’s rising profile back home
FOX Sports
USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Not a bad result. Not an outcome that ends the United States’ hopes at this World Cup. Not an entirely fair reflection of a game the USA mostly dominated. And not — certainly not — a disaster. But, my goodness, what a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Rob Page says Kieffer Moore crucial as Wales draw with USA
Wales boss Rob Page says the introduction of substitute Kieffer Moore in the second half changed the game as they battled back from a goal down to earn a point against the United States in their opening World Cup match. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport...
Bleacher Report
Fine Margins Will Decide USMNT's Success at the 2022 World Cup
The United States men's national team departed their first match of the World Cup with just one point taken from Wales, having squandered an opportunity that could have easily ended with three. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost points on the margins: poor chance creation despite a dominant first half, a moment...
Bleacher Report
Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter
Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar. The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.
World Cup Betting Preview: England vs. USA
The United States are heavy underdogs in what may be their defining match of the 2022 World Cup.
Soccer-Richarlison turns on style as silky Brazil see off Serbia
LUSAIL, QATAR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
thecomeback.com
Portugal and Ghana light up the scoreboard at World Cup
Portugal and Ghana started off just seven other matches did during the 2022 FIFA World Cup – with a scoreless first half. There were just 34 goals scored through 14 and one-half matches of action – 2.34 per game. The lowest-scoring World Cup ever was in 1990 at 2.21 goals per game.
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Latest Results and Thursday's Schedule
Another day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, another upset by an Asian side over an established power. Japan stole Wednesday's headlines by following the exact formula to beat Germany as Saudi Arabia used to down Argentina the day before. The Samurai Blue went down one goal by way of...
Bleacher Report
Germany's Stunning Upset Loss in Group Play to Japan Shocks 2022 Men's World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late in the second half to lead Japan to a shocking 2-1 upset win over Germany in the Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Ilkay Gündogan put the four-time World Cup champions ahead from the penalty spot in the...
What TV channel is England vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
England football know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four...
