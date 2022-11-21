ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
DETROIT, MI
How to pick the right tree this holiday season and save money doing so

DETROIT – Demand for real Christmas trees is as high as ever and Michigan is the third-highest tree-growing state. The question is, will there be enough trees and how much will they cost?. The weekend after Thanksgiving is a big weekend for Christmas tree sales in Michigan. Farms and...
MICHIGAN STATE
MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit

DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
DETROIT, MI
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county

PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

