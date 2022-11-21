Read full article on original website
Sunny Black Friday, Small Business Saturday in SE Michigan before more rain hits
DETROIT – Good Black Friday and happy weekend!. The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning, leaving some wet roadways. Temperatures are falling through the...
Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
Santa tracker: Where to find jolly Saint Nick in Metro Detroit 🎅
Nov. 17 - Dec. 24. Click here to make a photo reservation. Nov. 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24. Click here to make a photo registration. Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. For...
How to pick the right tree this holiday season and save money doing so
DETROIT – Demand for real Christmas trees is as high as ever and Michigan is the third-highest tree-growing state. The question is, will there be enough trees and how much will they cost?. The weekend after Thanksgiving is a big weekend for Christmas tree sales in Michigan. Farms and...
MHSAA hosting high school football finals at Ford Field in Detroit
DETROIT – High school football players will get a chance to experience what it’s like to play like the pros as the Michigan High School Athletic Association is hosting finals at Ford Field in Detroit. Teams from Metro Detroit and across the state are going head to head.
Morning 4: Michigan, Ohio governors place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager...
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to...
Grand Rapids judge denied motion for new trial for 2 members involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot
DETROIT – Found guilty in August of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and trying to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, a federal judge in Grand Rapids has denied the motion for a new trial for Barry Croft and Adam Fox. You’ll remember Croft and Fox’s first...
