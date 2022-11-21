BLOOMINGTON -- Demarcus Elliott and Lance Bryant sat stoically on a pair of metal of chairs as they watched a horde of Purdue players sprint past them and toward a section of Purdue fans on Memorial Stadium's southwest side. Cam Jones stood just 20 feet away, a blank stare piercing through the green turf below him, hands buried in the pockets of his black pants, and the finality of his Indiana career walloping him all at once.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO