‘Survivor’ Season 43 Fans Don’t Expect Noelle to Win — Here’s Why They’re Wrong

It’s difficult for Survivor fans to discern the season 43 winner , but they have their theories and predictions. Many believe that Karla Cruz Godoy or Jesse Lopez will become the Sole Survivor, but not a lot of viewers think Noelle Lambert will win. However, after watching episode 9, we believe she has what it takes to make it to the Final Tribal Council.

Only 8 castaways remain in ‘Survivor’ Season 43

Following episode 9’s double elimination, only eight players remain in Survivor Season 43. They are:

Noelle Lambert

Karla Cruz Godoy

Jesse Lopez

Cody Assenmacher

Mike Gabler

Sami Layadi

Owen Knight

Cassidy Clark

In Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, host Jeff Probst split the 10 castaways into two even groups during the Immunity Challenge. One person from each team won individual immunity — Karla and Cody — and both groups went to Tribal Council.

The blue team went to Tribal Council first, where Noelle tricked James Jones into not using his Knowledge Is Power advantage on her Steal a Vote. She strategically used it to steal Owen’s vote to make James think he was safe. But in the end, Noelle (with both of her votes), Sami, and Karla voted out James. The red team went to Tribal Council next, and Cassidy, Cody, Gabler, and Jesse voted out Ryan Medrano.

Fans don’t think Noelle will make it to the end of the game

Survivor Season 43 has remained relatively unspoiled, meaning fans don’t know who wins. But as we get closer to the finale, the pool of eligible castaways dwindles, and viewers begin speculating who takes home the title of Sule Survivor. Unfortunately for Noelle, not many believe she will be the champion.

In one Reddit thread, fans shared theories about who will make it to the Final Tribal Council. And we rarely saw Noelle’s name pop up. However, a lot of users think that one of Baka — Gabler, Sami, or Owen — will be a zero-vote finalist.

“I think that Jesse, Cody, Sami, and Gabler comprise the final four,” one Reddit user wrote. “Gabler or Sami win immunity, take Jesse, and Cody loses. Then, whoever takes him is a zero-vote finalist, and the other gets a couple of votes while Jesse sweeps the rest.”

A fan added, “I agree on the all-male [final three]. Starting to think that happens. Karla has played an awesome game but just hasn’t had the edit. Noelle doesn’t have a shot, and Cassidy comes across as a fan favorite vs. the winner.”

Someone pointed out, “I think there’s a chance Noelle loses in fire, too, based on something she said earlier on in the game.”

“I could see that,” another Reddit user commented. “She is definitely trying to build her resume. Could definitely see her doing that and it backfiring. She could try to go against the biggest threat and lose.”

Other Survivor fans agreed that Noelle wouldn’t make it to the Final Tribal Council in season 43. However, we think there’s a chance that they’re wrong.

Why Noelle could be the winner of ‘Survivor’ Season 43

Many Survivor fans use the edit to justify their theories regarding who will win season 43. But after 20-plus years on the air, we can’t imagine that every past and future Sole Survivor has the same obvious winner edit. And following episode 9, we believe Noelle could very well be the winner.

Noelle has played under the radar for most of the game, but she has seemingly aligned herself with the right people at the right moment. She has no big alliances, which is probably a good thing. When people who are a part of those major alliances want to break free (and they always do), they recruit outsiders like Noelle.

She’s been playing the middle for a while now and finally made her big move during episode 9. Perhaps this might place too big of a target on Noelle’s back, but based on the preview for episode 10, the castaways are too focused on the power that Cody and Jesse hold.

We believe Noelle will continue to slip by during every vote, striking when necessary. And if she does that and makes it to the Final Tribal Council, Noelle could easily convince the jury to vote for her.

Survivor Season 43 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.