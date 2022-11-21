ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton Laughed at Jenna Ortega During Her Zoom Audition

By Gabriela Silva
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Jenna Ortega is set to darken the small-screen as a newer rendition of the macabre teen Wednesday Addams. While the character has had a few adaptations since Christina Ricci’s version , Ortega will be one of the newest live-action versions in the Tim Burton Netflix series. When it came to auditioning for Wednesday , Ortega reveals why Burton burst out laughing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHu1r_0jJ7hsF400
Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton at the premiere of ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

‘Wednesday’ tells a more adult and gory version of the famed character

Fans should get ready for a version of Wednesday they might not be used to. The Netflix series promises to stay true to who the character is at heart , but with a few grown-up tweaks. For the first time, fans get a sole focus on the character as she is a teenager and attends Nevermore Academy. While including key characters like Gomez and Morticia Addams, the series introduces many new characters .

The premise of Wednesday focuses on the macabre teen who has recently been plagued with visions. She is not keen on attending Nevermore, the place for outcasts and where her parents fell in love. While determined to leave, the mysteries and murders in the local town have her intrigued.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Will the Goth Teen Feel the Spark of Romance While at Nevermore?

Wednesday is Tim Burton’s first small-screen series after his long, award-winning career on the big screen. The director reveals Wednesday Addams speaks to him and how he sees the world . He has even admitted he would have dated someone like Wednesday in his youth .

When it came to Burton casting the perfect actor for Wednesday , Jenna Ortega was a done deal. The actor has been compared to the macabre character all her life and reveals why Burton laughed during her audition.

Jenna Ortega was still wearing her bloody ‘X’ makeup when she auditioned for Tim Burton for ‘Wednesday’

When discussing her interview process with ExtraTV, Ortega explained she felt like she was being pranked. “I got an email saying Tim wanted to speak to me. And I just like heard about the job, and it’s kind of random. You almost feel like you’re being pranked or something because there’s no way someone so legendary, such a visionary. I truly felt very, very lucky,” explained Ortega.

But Ortega’s audition with the legendary director is particularly kooky and exemplifies why the actor was perfect for the role. According to Collider , Ortega spoke with Wired and revealed how her Zoom audition went.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’ Review: A Supernaturally Haunting yet Welcome Change to the Wednesday Addams Fans Grew up With

“It was funny because when I met Tim Burton for my Wednesday audition, I had just done [my death scene in X ] so I had stage blood and glycerin sweat in my hair, and a massive cut on my face, and had been up for over 24 hours. I got on the Zoom and he actually laughed. It made me laugh. I thought it was endearing,” said Ortega.

For most directors, an actor sporting bloody and horrifying makeup would be a no-deal. But seeing as Wednesday has gore, a bit of murder, and from the mind of Tim Burton, Ortega sealed the deal in an instant. Ortega played the role of Lorraine Day in the prequel movie X . The character meets a shockingly bloody and horrifying fate, hence Ortega being covered in blood.

Jenna Ortega made her on-set interactions with Christina Ricci odd

Ricci joins the list of actors who have portrayed Wednesday Addams on the small and big screen. While the character has been popular since the cartoon originals, there is no denying Christina Ricci made the character a pop culture icon. For Burton’s Wednesday , many fans wondered if Ricci would return in some capacity alongside Ortega.

Ricci was revealed to join the cast as the normie teacher at Nevermore named Marilyn Thornhill . Her character has no connection to her iconic role. But Ortega reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live that their interactions were a bit bizarre. The actor shares she felt she had made it “weird.”

Ortega explains part of the reasoning was her being dressed exactly how Ricci looked in the 90s. She also explains she can have a dark sense of humor that Ricci would reply with, “that’s dark.” But Ortega applauds Ricci’s professionalism and ability to understand her frustrations with playing the emotionless Wednesday Addams .

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Why Christina Ricci Returns: ‘Huge Part of My Identity and My History in My Life’

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spin-Off Is an Unimaginative Bore

The Addams Family gets a drearily formulaic makeover with Wednesday, a new Netflix series, premiering Nov. 23, that wedges the family’s mordant goth daughter into a boarding school drama that’s a pale photocopy of Harry Potter—and its lesser Percy Jackson/The School for Good and Evil/Vampire Academy offspring. Misbegotten on almost every front, it mines its name-brand IP for familiar romance and horror, and proves all the more depressing for being the handiwork of the very artist who decades ago pioneered such macabre teen terrain: Tim Burton.On a purely aesthetic level, Burton—who executive produces and directs the eight-episode series’ first four...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Elle

Will Netflix's Wednesday Get a Season 2?

Wednesday Addams is not like other girls. Portrayed by Jenna Ortega in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off series, she's a goth oddball from a loving family of fellow oddballs, and they don't care about fitting in (or even seem to notice when they don't). After months of buzz and anticipation, Wednesday...
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

228K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy