ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘I should have called’: Lakers icon Shaq’s heartbreaking confession about Kobe Bryant’s untimely death

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined

As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jazz coach’s hilarious Stephen Curry admission is ultimate sign of respect

Stephen Curry is so good that he’s seemingly got the power to momentarily make opposing head coaches forget that they’re supposed to switch their fan mode off before a game against the Golden State Warriors. At least that was the case Friday night when the Utah Jazz, coached by Will Hardy, played the Warriors in the Bay Area.
ClutchPoints

‘This is home’: Lakers’ Lonnie Walker speaks out on ‘very emotional’ return to San Antonio

It was an emotional evening for Lonnie Walker on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. This was Walker’s first time being back in his old stomping ground following his summer move to Hollywood. The 23-year-old had another noteworthy performance as he helped LA to a 105-94 win over his former […] The post ‘This is home’: Lakers’ Lonnie Walker speaks out on ‘very emotional’ return to San Antonio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s endearing 3-on-3 challenge vs. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaq

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not just one of the best players in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar also happens to be a real-life MVP. Giannis has turned out to be a great dad to his two kids — and it’s not just about the dad jokes either. At this point, it is clear that the proud father sees a bright basketball future ahead for his two young sons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Dennis Scott bestowed ultimate honor from Magic franchise

The Orlando Magic are still a new franchise, relatively speaking, having only been around since 1989. But they’ve still had some great players don the Magic jersey including Dennis Scott. On Saturday, the team announced they would induct Scott into the franchise’s Hall of Fame as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet enters Vince Carter, Chris Bosh territory with this stat

Since coming into the NBA undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, Fred VanVleet has carved out a solid career with the Toronto Raptors. He’s been the team’s starting point guard for the past two seasons with the departure of Kyle Lowry and last year he was named an All-Star for the first time. And on Saturday, he reached a new milestone becoming one of the quickest players in a Raptors jersey to reach 5,000 points as per Sportsnet’s Stats page.
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors GM Bob Myers slaps DeMarcus Cousins with brutal reality amid failed comeback bid

The last time we saw DeMarcus Cousins make a significant impact in the league was during his spell with the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Cousins was still able to remain in the league up until last season, but unfortunately for him, the former four-time All-Star was not able to find a new […] The post Warriors GM Bob Myers slaps DeMarcus Cousins with brutal reality amid failed comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy