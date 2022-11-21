‘I should have called’: Lakers icon Shaq’s heartbreaking confession about Kobe Bryant’s untimely death

Read full article on original website
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
‘I’m cool’: Knicks star RJ Barrett’s ice-cold reaction to harsh criticism over recent shooting slump
The New York Knicks have lost three out of their last four games, and there’s no denying that RJ Barrett’s production — or the lack thereof — has been a key factor behind this team’s recent slump. Barrett had a brutal stretch last week where...
LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined
As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Twitter crying tears of joy after LeBron James goes OFF for 39 points vs. Spurs
In case you missed it, LeBron James WENT OFF on Saturday night in a masterful performance against the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time NBA champ led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 143-138 victory with a season-high 39-point explosion that sent shockwaves around the league. If you’re on social media...
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
Jazz coach’s hilarious Stephen Curry admission is ultimate sign of respect
Stephen Curry is so good that he’s seemingly got the power to momentarily make opposing head coaches forget that they’re supposed to switch their fan mode off before a game against the Golden State Warriors. At least that was the case Friday night when the Utah Jazz, coached by Will Hardy, played the Warriors in the Bay Area.
‘This is home’: Lakers’ Lonnie Walker speaks out on ‘very emotional’ return to San Antonio
It was an emotional evening for Lonnie Walker on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. This was Walker’s first time being back in his old stomping ground following his summer move to Hollywood. The 23-year-old had another noteworthy performance as he helped LA to a 105-94 win over his former […] The post ‘This is home’: Lakers’ Lonnie Walker speaks out on ‘very emotional’ return to San Antonio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis reacts to LeBron James’ return after 5-game injury absence
The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed LeBron James back on Friday night with a 105-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron was finally able to recover from a groin injury that sidelined him for five games, and his return could not have come at a better time for a Lakers side that has picked up a lot of momentum of late.
Anthony Davis’ status for Spurs game will make Lakers fans shake their heads
Anthony Davis’ dominant stretch has now come to a screeching halt. This is after the Los Angeles Lakers ruled out their superstar big man just moments before their Saturday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Davis will officially miss Saturday’s game due...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s endearing 3-on-3 challenge vs. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaq
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not just one of the best players in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar also happens to be a real-life MVP. Giannis has turned out to be a great dad to his two kids — and it’s not just about the dad jokes either. At this point, it is clear that the proud father sees a bright basketball future ahead for his two young sons.
Dennis Scott bestowed ultimate honor from Magic franchise
The Orlando Magic are still a new franchise, relatively speaking, having only been around since 1989. But they’ve still had some great players don the Magic jersey including Dennis Scott. On Saturday, the team announced they would induct Scott into the franchise’s Hall of Fame as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.
Fred VanVleet enters Vince Carter, Chris Bosh territory with this stat
Since coming into the NBA undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016, Fred VanVleet has carved out a solid career with the Toronto Raptors. He’s been the team’s starting point guard for the past two seasons with the departure of Kyle Lowry and last year he was named an All-Star for the first time. And on Saturday, he reached a new milestone becoming one of the quickest players in a Raptors jersey to reach 5,000 points as per Sportsnet’s Stats page.
Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Dennis Schroder gets brutally honest on taking over Patrick Beverley’s starting spot
Dennis Schroder got his first start of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, 105-94. The 29-year-old took the starting spot of Patrick Beverley, who himself was serving out the first out of a three-game suspension for forcefully shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground during LA’s last game.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
A rematch of last night’s bout will take place for the second-consecutive night as the Los Angeles Lakers will do battle with San Antonio Spurs in Alamo City. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick will be revealed.
Warriors GM Bob Myers slaps DeMarcus Cousins with brutal reality amid failed comeback bid
The last time we saw DeMarcus Cousins make a significant impact in the league was during his spell with the Golden State Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Cousins was still able to remain in the league up until last season, but unfortunately for him, the former four-time All-Star was not able to find a new […] The post Warriors GM Bob Myers slaps DeMarcus Cousins with brutal reality amid failed comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
