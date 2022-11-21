A Holiday Tradition Turns 40!

The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta and 11Alive are celebrating 40 years of partnering to help put food on the tables of those in need.

Publix has also been a partner for the past 20 years. This year Can-A-Thon will take place Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last year the Atlanta community donated nearly 300,000 cans to this effort.

As inflation remains high, people may be experiencing food insecurity for the first time, having to make the hard choices of foregoing meals to their pay rent or utilities or to purchase their medications. With the generous support of the community, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta can meet the increased need at Christmas and throughout the year.

There will be four Salvation Army locations for the community to drop off their donations:

The Salvation Army Marietta Corps – 202 Waterman Street SE in Marietta.The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County – 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.The Salvation Army Atlanta Temple Corps – 2090 N. Druid Hills Road NE in Brookhaven.The Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center – 967 Dewey Street SW in Atlanta.

Some of the most needed items include canned meats, vegetables and fruit. Items with low or no salt are great for people who have diabetes, and pop-top cans or easy to open containers like the tear-top tuna packets are a good option for individuals who don’t have a place to cook.

If dropping off canned goods or other non-perishable food items is not an option, donors can make a financial donation at salvationarmyatlanta.org.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta honored former advisory board member Sherly Gripper and retired vice president of community relations at 11Alive at the annual Doing The Most Good Luncheon in late October, for her vision of creating a can-a-thon in partnership with the TV station, something that had not been done in Atlanta at that time.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyatlanta.org .