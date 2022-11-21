ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cruel Treatment’: 'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Fought Estranged Wife In Bitter Divorce Weeks Before Tragic Death

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
mega;@tammie_frank

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was in the middle of a bitter divorce when he died over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jason’s wife Tammie filed for divorce on August 7 in Texas Court.

@tammie_frank/instagram

In her petition, she said the two were married on May 17, 2003, and ceased to live together as husband and wife on or about July 1, 2022.

Tammie said the marriage had become “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities.” Further, she accused Jason of being “guilty of cruel treatment” toward her “that renders further living together insupportable.”

Tammie said that Jason had “committed adultery.” She asked the court to award her a disproportionate share of the parties’ blaming Jason for the breakup and accusing him of fraud.

Regarding fraud allegations, she said Jason had committed fraud on the community estate. She demanded he reimburses her for money spent. Tammie pleaded with the court to grant her a temporary restraining order prohibiting the star from threatening her or destroying or selling their community assets.

Tammie wanted the court to order Jason to not block her from using their Texas home. In addition, she pleaded that he not be allowed to turn off the electricity or cable. Jason’s ex said she also needed attorney fees to fight him in court.

@tammie_frank/instagram

In response, Jason said the court should enforce the premarital agreement they signed before walking down the aisle in 2003. He said they had, “entered into a premarital agreement altering their marital property rights in certain property on and during their marriage.”

He accused Tammie of being the one “guilty of cruel treatment” in the marriage. He said her behavior made it impossible to live under the same roof.

Jason asked the court to have his ex-follow to not threaten him or use any of the community funds until the outcome of the divorce. Jason asked for the exclusive use of the couple’s Texas home, his 2001 SPEC Soft Tail Harley, 2021 Road Glide Special, and any motor vehicle in his possession.

Further, he asked for all his clothing and jewelry to be awarded to him.

@tammie_frank/instagram

Jason’s response was filed on September 6. The case was still ongoing and the parties were going back and forth last month.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mixed martial artist died over the weekend. Sources revealed his death was the result of suicide. Jason became a household name for his role as Tommy Oliver on the ‘90s show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Comments / 12

Tiger girl
2d ago

whatever he did or didn't do she just put all that BS on him and he couldn't take it anymore...I wonder if she's smiling now

Reply
4
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

