Waunakee Community School District earns Spectrum Awards in school communications

The Waunakee Community School District was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) with a Spectrum Award of Excellence and Spectrum Award of Merit for its work in school communications this past year.

WSPRA presented the Spectrum Awards at its annual conference held Nov. 16-18. The Waunakee Community School District earned an Award of Excellence for the website, as well as Spectrum Award of Merit for the district’s visual branding project.

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 40 school districts with awards.

WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states. All entries were judged in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.