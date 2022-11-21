ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Go Undercover For Romantic NYC Date Night As Relationship Heats Up

By Haley Gunn
 2 days ago
Things continue to heat up for Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid as they were spotted for a low-key date night in New York City. The famous duo was seen attempting to hide their faces after leaving dinner at Cipriani on Sunday, November 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leo, 48, and Gigi, 27, began casually hanging out after both ended long-term relationships. The relationship has continued to heat up as the pair have been spotted on several date nights, including traveling overseas to support one another's career.

Leo kept up his inconspicuous look as he donned an all-black Dodgers baseball cap, jeans, white sneakers, a black face mask, and a black puffer jacket that was fully zipped up in an effort to conceal his appearance.

Gigi was fashionable yet casual as she bared her perfectly toned abs in a black crop top paired with baggy menswear trousers, a black leather coat, and a blue scarf that she wrapped around her face to avoid attention as they stepped out of the swank NYC restaurant.

Leo has a reputation for dropping breaking up with his girlfriends after they turn 25. Gigi seems to be an exception as she is 27 with a child.

The model welcomed a son, Khai , with long-time boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

Gigi and the former boy band singer called it quits in October 2021. Leo ended things with his then-girlfriend, Camilla Morrone , in August 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday.

