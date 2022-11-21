CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- You may be cooking your own turkey and eating at home, but some local restaurants have chosen to remain open this Thanksgiving. Michie tavern hosted many families today. The tavern's COO who has been here for about 45 years and has helped put on 20 to 25 Thanksgiving meals says this year is different from others.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO