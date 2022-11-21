Effective: 2022-11-26 20:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO