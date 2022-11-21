Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
KFYR-TV
Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month. Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.
KFYR-TV
Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition. Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m. She will...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Report: North Dakota in top five for fastest speakers in U.S and bottom seven for amount spoken
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks among the top fastest speakers in the nation. Preply, a language tutor service, conducted a study which counted the average number of syllables spoken per second in each state. The study found the average rate of speech in a U.S resident is 5.09 syllables per second, with North Dakota ranking #5 for the fastest talkers in the nation (5.29 syllables per second). The data says Minnesota is state with the fastest talkers(5.34), followed by Oregon (5.33), Iowa (5.30), and Kansas (5.30). The slowest talkers across the U.S can be found in Louisiana (4.78), South Carolina (4.80), Mississippi (4.82), Alabama (4.87), and Georgia (4.89).
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
KFYR-TV
Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival. The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish discuss ice safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though it’s a bit warmer than usual now, temperatures will soon be dropping and ice will be forming on bodies of water statewide. Ice fishing accounts for about 25% of all fishing in North Dakota on an average year, and that’s why it’s important to follow these recommendations when venturing out.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.
Indian Country, MHA Nation, and North Dakota Seeing Results From The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Including Spotlight Projects at Fort Berthold
The United States Department of the Interior recently issued a press release outlining final guidance for Tribes on how to apply for the first $50 million in grand funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BIL, to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. The BIL provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country – including $150 million for Tribal communities over five years. The final guidance is the result of a 60-day nation-to-nation consultation process.
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cara Mund remaining in North Dakota, considering future plans
(Bismarck, ND) -- Recent congressional candidate Cara Mund says she is staying in North Dakota as she considers her future plans. The former Miss America 2018 says she intends to use her law license in the state. She graduated earlier this year with honors from Harvard Law School, and has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota has largest construction jobs increase in nation in October
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report shows North Dakota with the largest increase in construction jobs in the country in October. The state added 600 construction jobs last month for a two-percent increase. The report came from the Associated General Contractors of America. North Dakota was among 27 states to...
Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion
LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
