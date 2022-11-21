Summit Middle School teacher pleads not guilty in sexual assault case involving student allegations

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Clear Creek County deputies involved in fatal shooting are indicted, fired after grand jury investigation
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — Two Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who appeared to be having a mental health episode in his car have been fired, the sheriff’s office announced late Wednesday, Nov. 23. The terminations of officers Andrew...
Summit Daily News
Stork & Bear Co. wins Best Clothing Store: Children’s for Best of Summit 2022
For the owner of Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys, there’s never a dull moment at the store, which was voted both Best Clothing Store: Children’s and Best Toy Store in the 2022 Best of Summit awards. “It’s kind of like Christmas every day,” said...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 27
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bianca, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female. Ceedee, 1 year,...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The heroes of our 2022 election made sure your vote counted
Now that we can safely watch TV without being flooded with campaign ads, political signs are hopefully down, unwanted text messages/phone calls have stopped, and our mailboxes are no longer full of candidate mailings. It is time to accept the results of the election and thank the real heroes of the 2022 General Election.
Summit Daily News
Did you know holiday light displays can affect the environment? Here’s how Summit County can help with that.
The White River National Forest is an inherent part of Summit County’s natural landscape. Due to the proximity, many of Summit’s towns and neighborhoods are surrounded by the forest’s treeline. This means moose, fox, deer and other animal sightings are a common occurrence for Summit residents. It...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Summit Daily News
Flying high towards her dreams: Summit’s Alex Thisted competes at first World Cup slopestyle competition in Austria
After fulfilling her dream of competing at the 2022 Junior World Championships last winter, Summit County’s Alex Thisted has checked off another item from her bucket list. Last week, Thisted — alongside her Team Summit coach Teddy Goggin — got the opportunity to travel to Stubai, Austria, to compete in her first World Cup freeski slopestyle competition of her young career.
Summit Daily News
Summit County ski areas rise and fall on Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine’s best ski area lists
Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Comments / 0