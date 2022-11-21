Read full article on original website
FASHION Magazine |
Are Nepo Babies Simply Unlikeable?
It's almost *too* easy to villainize the children of Hollywood royalty. Why?. It’s been a bad week for the famous offspring of the world. In the past few days, the term “nepo baby” has reared its ugly head to once again haunt the lives — and career validity — of born celebrities everywhere.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
FASHION Magazine |
The Many Hairstyles of Taylor Russell
The 'Bones and All' star is a beauty icon in the making — just look to her shape-shifting bob for proof. It’s not every day we get to witness a beauty icon budding before our very eyes, yet here is Taylor Russell — and her always beguiling hair.
FASHION Magazine |
Alessandro Michele Says Goodbye to Gucci
From twinning with Jared Leto to dismembered heads on the runway, it's been a wild seven years. Some are shocked. Others aren’t. Either way, the news that Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci is rocking the fashion world. And in a week that also saw Raf Simons shutting his label, that world had already been knocked off its axis.
FASHION Magazine |
Get to Know Canadian Fashion Designer Charles Lu
Lu gets candid about his time on Netflix’s "Next in Fashion," working abroad and his newest collection. They say what’s meant to be, will be — and Charles Lu is a testament to that. When his career serendipitously kicked off after an unfortunate snub, Lu proved to the world that regardless of any setback, he’s destined to rise to success. From starring in the inaugural season of Netflix’s Next in Fashion to launching his eponymous label and having a runway show at Fashion Art Toronto’s annual spring showcase earlier this year, there’s no slowing down. Nicknamed “Panda,” Lu has established a signature black, white and grey palette on some of the most distinct silhouettes in the game.
