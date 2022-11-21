Mississippi Insight for Nov. 20, 2022: Harrison and Asher
Mississippi Today’s Bobby Harrison examines gerrymandering in the state’s congressional districts and how it likely impacted voter turnout in the midterm elections. And data analyst Jeff Asher discusses the disparities between perception of crime and crime rates themselves. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
