Plaquemine, LA

brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Water outage reported in Gonzales early Friday morning

GONZALES - Parts of Gonzales briefly lost access to water after a line burst early Friday morning. Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the leak was discovered sometime before 7 a.m. in the area of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Water was restored for most residents by 8 a.m. The mayor...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt after suspected drunk driver caused crash in East Feliciana Parish

JACKSON - A six-year-old girl was killed, and her parents were hurt Friday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle. Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.
JACKSON, LA
wbrz.com

Lighting of Old City Hall ushers in Denham Springs 'Christmas in the Village'

DENHAM SPRINGS - The lighting of Old City Hall on Friday marks the start of holiday festivities in Denham Springs. Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the celebration, which is set for 6 p.m. in the Antique District, and which features caroling, free amusement rides and wagon rides, free refreshments, cookie decorating and an appearance by Santa himself.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old involved in shooting that left high schooler dead arrested Friday

GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior Mehki Darville was shot to death at a Gonzales gas station, law enforcement arrested a person allegedly involved with the murder. According to Ascension Parish Jail records, 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway was arrested Friday and booked on principal to second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen gun.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day. The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSP searching for driver who struck, killed Opelousas man

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Louisiana State Police are searching for the person driving a vehicle that struck and killed an Opelousas man on Wednesday and then took off. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. The victim died at an area hospital. He was identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

