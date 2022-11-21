Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
Heartbreaking Thanksgiving As Youngsville Woman Is Found Dead in a Parking Lot
The details continue to be investigated, but St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says a Youngsville woman was found dead in a parking lot in Broussard, and the suspect was found dead in New Iberia from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Becket Breaux announced via a press release that officials were...
wbrz.com
Water outage reported in Gonzales early Friday morning
GONZALES - Parts of Gonzales briefly lost access to water after a line burst early Friday morning. Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the leak was discovered sometime before 7 a.m. in the area of Burnside Avenue and New River Street. Water was restored for most residents by 8 a.m. The mayor...
wbrz.com
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 in Saturday's stormy weather; no one injured
BATON ROUGE - In Saturday afternoon's stormy weather, a car went off-road and crashed into a canal off I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 on I-12 West near Essen Lane. Traffic camera footage shows the car sunken into a canal off the roadway,...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after deadly gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. Late Friday afternoon, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Timothy Washington, 42, was identified as the third person involved in the shootout and taken into custody.
brproud.com
Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
wbrz.com
Firefighters rescued pets from burning home off Perkins Road Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved two animals from a burning house off Perkins Road Friday afternoon after a resident accidentally left the stove on. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at a home on Christian Street, not far from Perkins Road, shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
wbrz.com
One person killed in shooting in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - One person was shot to death Saturday at a home outside of Greensburg. According to St. Helena deputies, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. and one person was killed. No other information was immediately available.
wbrz.com
Officials: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt after suspected drunk driver caused crash in East Feliciana Parish
JACKSON - A six-year-old girl was killed, and her parents were hurt Friday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle. Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.
wbrz.com
Lighting of Old City Hall ushers in Denham Springs 'Christmas in the Village'
DENHAM SPRINGS - The lighting of Old City Hall on Friday marks the start of holiday festivities in Denham Springs. Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the celebration, which is set for 6 p.m. in the Antique District, and which features caroling, free amusement rides and wagon rides, free refreshments, cookie decorating and an appearance by Santa himself.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
wbrz.com
18-year-old involved in shooting that left high schooler dead arrested Friday
GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior Mehki Darville was shot to death at a Gonzales gas station, law enforcement arrested a person allegedly involved with the murder. According to Ascension Parish Jail records, 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway was arrested Friday and booked on principal to second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen gun.
wbrz.com
Dog tased, 2 people taken to hospital after Thanksgiving Day skirmish in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A sheriff's deputy had to hit a dog with his taser after the animal started biting people during a tussle involving its owners on Thanksgiving Day. The incident unfolded sometime around 7 p.m. on True Hope Lane. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the dog's owners were arguing with another group when the situation escalated, and the dog jumped into the fray.
brproud.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
Suspects wanted in New Iberia shooting that killed one
Following a shooting in New Iberia that left one man dead, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is searching for two suspects.
wbrz.com
St. Helena deputies looking for woman who went missing from Denham Springs home
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who went missing from a Denham Springs home Saturday morning. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Paula Chavers was last seen around 10 a.m. at a home on Moore Lane. Chavers was wearing a camouflage jacket, grey sweatpants and...
wbrz.com
LSP searching for driver who struck, killed Opelousas man
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Louisiana State Police are searching for the person driving a vehicle that struck and killed an Opelousas man on Wednesday and then took off. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. The victim died at an area hospital. He was identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington.
brproud.com
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
