Terre Haute, IN

vincennespbs.org

Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal

A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the ‘9PM Routine’, and how can I participate?

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — People scrolling through social media recently may have recently noticed the emergence of a trend by the name of “9PM Routine’. Law enforcement agencies around the country, including right here in the Tri-State, have been hopping on the bandwagon to promote this campaign. The whole purpose of it is to remind […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

William “Bill” Lee Allen

William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
BICKNELL, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
ODON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

