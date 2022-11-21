Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
What’s the ‘9PM Routine’, and how can I participate?
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — People scrolling through social media recently may have recently noticed the emergence of a trend by the name of “9PM Routine’. Law enforcement agencies around the country, including right here in the Tri-State, have been hopping on the bandwagon to promote this campaign. The whole purpose of it is to remind […]
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a […]
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
