Bensalem teen sent Instagram video asking for help after killing teen girl, 13: court documents
Bensalem police have charged a 16-year-old from the township with murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl at his home, then asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of the body. Joshua "Ash" Cooper, 16, is charged as an adult with homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime...
Cottage Grove head-on collision injures pregnant woman; Nebraska man arrested on suspicion of DUI
Authorities say a Nebraska man driving the wrong way Friday night in Cottage Grove crashed head on into another vehicle, injuring a woman who was 34 weeks pregnant. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Keats Avenue near 70th Street, according to Cottage Grove police. The woman was taken to...
Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree
Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
Texas man arrested in Bloomington restaurant Thanksgiving Eve slaying
Authorities arrested a Texas man less than 24 hours after they say he shot and killed a customer at a Bloomington restaurant and shot and wounded a server there. Aaron Le, 47, of Texas, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma with help from Kansas and Oklahoma authorities, according to a press release from Bloomington police.
Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute
Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
