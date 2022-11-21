Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive underway; volunteers needed

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive is underway once again this holiday season; a drive being slowed by an increasingly common problem.

Like many operations, the Salvation Army is having trouble finding enough people to watch the kettles.

In fact, of 17 possible kettle sites available today, only three had enough people to be open.

If things don’t improve the result could be devastating for Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser every year, so if this doesn’t do well then this means we either have to cut staff or cut service, and quite honestly I don’t have much staff,” said Captain Denise Martin, Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle campaign has been used to raise funds for those in need in America since 1891.

