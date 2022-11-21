ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
CASS COUNTY, MI
K Wings prevail in OT, beat Iowa 3-2 on Lavender Ice

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (5-5-1-0) exploded for three consecutive goals on Lavender Ice with a gutsy third-period and overtime push to beat the Iowa Heartlanders (1-7-2-1) 3-2 on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. The scoring didn’t start for Kalamazoo until the 11:48 mark of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

