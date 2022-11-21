Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
jack1065.com
Housing initiatives set to receive the biggest share of Kalamazoo ARPA dollars
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – How will the City of Kalamazoo spend its COVID-19 relief funding? Pretty much the way they have been spending their own money for the last few years, but at a faster clip, with bigger programs. City Manager Jim Ritsema says commissioners set the priorities...
jack1065.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
jack1065.com
K Wings prevail in OT, beat Iowa 3-2 on Lavender Ice
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (5-5-1-0) exploded for three consecutive goals on Lavender Ice with a gutsy third-period and overtime push to beat the Iowa Heartlanders (1-7-2-1) 3-2 on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. The scoring didn’t start for Kalamazoo until the 11:48 mark of the...
jack1065.com
Federal drug and gun crime charges for Kalamazoo man following KVET investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with federal drug and gun crimes following an investigation by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team [also known as KVET]. 50-year-old Tyrone Henderson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine; felon in possession...
