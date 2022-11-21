ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover

The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023.  The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that […]
WAVY News 10

What to know about the pause on student debt relief

The legal challenges facing the Biden administration over its student loan forgiveness program is leaving borrowers in limbo as the White House is now forced to halt administering the program until the Supreme Court rules on the matter. Spirits among advocates were high when the program was announced in August, when Biden promised $10,000 in […]
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski deal Trump a double defeat in Alaska – and leave Sarah Palin out in the cold

Happy Thanksgiving!! We hope wherever you are, whether with biological family or family you built yourself, watching football (NFL or World Cup), eating Turkey, pizza or whatever, that you are filled with love. And thank you for subscribing to Inside Washington! Let’s get to work.At 8:00pm eastern time, Donald Trump received a one-two punch in the gut from Alaska, where Senator Lisa Murkowski won re-election and Representative Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin for the second time in a year.Ms Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the former president for his actions in the January...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy