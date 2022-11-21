How to safely fry a turkey for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With families across Mississippi preparing for Thanksgiving this week, many will be perfecting their turkey dishes. However, officials with the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) said frying your turkey could be dangerous.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFSA), Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires.

According to Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney, there have been three fire deaths in Mississippi in connection to unattended cooking. Leaders with the MSFA want to make sure that those numbers do not increase this holiday season.

“A staggering number of kitchen fires start every year on Thanksgiving, due to improper frying of turkeys – all of which could be easily avoided,” said Chaney.

Instructor Chief Shannon Sandridge said frying a turkey could be dangerous if the turkey isn’t fully thawed, the pot is overfilled with too much oil, or the temperature Is too high.

Many Mississippians who love to cook for the holidays can agree that improper holiday cooking could lead to many potential fires.

“Cooking anything for the holiday with a big family can be a hassle,” said Perry Lard, a local resident. “The best way to prevent a hazard is to completely thaw out meats.”

“Keeping the oil when frying turkey must be at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. They are right about that,” said Tabitha Richards, a local resident. “Turkeys are big, so they need to be on low temp.”

The MSFA suggest that families should install multiple fire alarms throughout the house for safety. You can contact your local fire department if you need a smoke alarm.

