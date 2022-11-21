ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterfest returns to Hartford for the 12th year

By Matt Buynack
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Winterfest in Hartford opens on Friday for its 12th year. The event brings free ice skating, skate rentals and more to Bushnell Park in Hartford.

Winterfest is a great way to have family-friendly fun this holiday season and over 35,000 people are expected to attend this year. Sponsors raised $250,000 to pay for Winterfest.

Attendees can walk up to Pratt Street or restaurants and bars around downtown during the event. Winterfest also offers $2 carousel rides for all on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Winterfest will be open daily from Friday to January 8 th . Winterfest opens at 11 a.m. on weekends and at noon during the week. It will close every night at 8 p.m.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market.

