State College
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
UPMC fundraising expands hospital programs, faciltiies
A recent UPMC fundraising campaign — Susquehanna Strong — surpassed its fundraising goal this year, funding projects in Williamsport and across the hospital system. The campaign, organized by Susquehanna Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UPMC in North Central Pa., surpassed its $11-million goal by raising $11.8 million from 3,715 donors, with the help of more than 30 community volunteers. “Every dollar donated to Susquehanna Health Foundation stays local and...
James V. Brown makes appeal to the community
Williamsport, Pa. — Donations to the James V. Brown Library have enabled it to provide programming and services for people of all demographics and removed overdue fees. Now, the library is asking for help to continue these features and add new and exciting programs and services. Local families use the library every day for both learning and leisure; the library even lends toys and games now, saving countless homes from having a drawer full of board games that everyone has become tired of. ...
First Evangelical Hospital banquet celebrates local philanthropy
Mifflinburg, Pa. — For the first time, Evangelical Community Hospital hosted a National Philanthropy Day banquet in recognition of community impact. The banquet will now be held every year. Members of the community gathered at Rusty Rail Brewing Company on November 15 for the event. The banquet celebrated various pillars of the community: basic services and infrastructure; economic development; business and nonprofit organizations; leadership and elected officials; healthcare, wellness, and recreation; arts and culture; and education. ...
wkok.com
Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1
SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
mhspantherpress.com
Dr. Bickhart shines as new superintendent
Dr. John Bickhart joined Dr. Cathy Keegan as co-superintendent on July 5 and officially took the reigns of the district on Sept 14. Dr. Bickhart said that he has worked in administration for 14 years and was a teacher for seven. He said that he went to college to get his bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education at Susquehanna University in 2001 and went back for his master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Bloomsburg University in 2008. He added that he earned his doctorate at Immaculata University in 2018.
Dominican national arrested in Hazleton faces second deportation
SCRANTON — A man from the Dominican Republic who was arrested in Luzerne County on drug charges after being deported for a previous trafficking offense faces deportation again upon completion of his federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Wednesday...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Penn State’s versatile tight-end loaded T was right formation at right time to beat resilient Michigan State | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Of the various oh-geez moments that may occur at pivotal junctures in a football game, one of the most common is what might be called the power outage. It’s when a heavily favored team that appears to be cruising to an easy win suddenly finds itself in a game they might not have anticipated.
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Commissioners adopt revised public comment policy
POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to adopt a revised public comment policy. Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. voted no, while commissioners Gary J. Hess and Chairman Barron L. “Boots” Hetherington voted yes. The new policy eliminates the option of submitting written public comments,...
Pie Day 5-K in Billtown
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5-K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport. "They are going to start over here on Pine Street and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
State College
Bellefonte football coach submits resignation
BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
