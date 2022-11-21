Dr. John Bickhart joined Dr. Cathy Keegan as co-superintendent on July 5 and officially took the reigns of the district on Sept 14. Dr. Bickhart said that he has worked in administration for 14 years and was a teacher for seven. He said that he went to college to get his bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education at Susquehanna University in 2001 and went back for his master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Bloomsburg University in 2008. He added that he earned his doctorate at Immaculata University in 2018.

MILTON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO