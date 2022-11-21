ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

State College

School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages

Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC fundraising expands hospital programs, faciltiies

A recent UPMC fundraising campaign — Susquehanna Strong — surpassed its fundraising goal this year, funding projects in Williamsport and across the hospital system. The campaign, organized by Susquehanna Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UPMC in North Central Pa., surpassed its $11-million goal by raising $11.8 million from 3,715 donors, with the help of more than 30 community volunteers. “Every dollar donated to Susquehanna Health Foundation stays local and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

James V. Brown makes appeal to the community

Williamsport, Pa. — Donations to the James V. Brown Library have enabled it to provide programming and services for people of all demographics and removed overdue fees. Now, the library is asking for help to continue these features and add new and exciting programs and services. Local families use the library every day for both learning and leisure; the library even lends toys and games now, saving countless homes from having a drawer full of board games that everyone has become tired of. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

First Evangelical Hospital banquet celebrates local philanthropy

Mifflinburg, Pa. — For the first time, Evangelical Community Hospital hosted a National Philanthropy Day banquet in recognition of community impact. The banquet will now be held every year. Members of the community gathered at Rusty Rail Brewing Company on November 15 for the event. The banquet celebrated various pillars of the community: basic services and infrastructure; economic development; business and nonprofit organizations; leadership and elected officials; healthcare, wellness, and recreation; arts and culture; and education. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
wkok.com

Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1

SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
SUNBURY, PA
mhspantherpress.com

Dr. Bickhart shines as new superintendent

Dr. John Bickhart joined Dr. Cathy Keegan as co-superintendent on July 5 and officially took the reigns of the district on Sept 14. Dr. Bickhart said that he has worked in administration for 14 years and was a teacher for seven. He said that he went to college to get his bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education at Susquehanna University in 2001 and went back for his master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Bloomsburg University in 2008. He added that he earned his doctorate at Immaculata University in 2018.
MILTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stabbing reported at treatment facility

Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Commissioners adopt revised public comment policy

POTTSVILLE — The Schuylkill County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to adopt a revised public comment policy. Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. voted no, while commissioners Gary J. Hess and Chairman Barron L. “Boots” Hetherington voted yes. The new policy eliminates the option of submitting written public comments,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pie Day 5-K in Billtown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5-K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport. "They are going to start over here on Pine Street and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
State College

Bellefonte football coach submits resignation

BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
