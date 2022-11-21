Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army provides hot Thanksgiving meal to the community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and Charlottesville’s Salvation Army is no exception, serving Thanksgiving meals to those in-need Thursday. Today was the first time in three years volunteers were able to provide in-person meals at the Ridge Street location. “We’re able to...
NBC 29 News
Santa has breakfast with the Charlottesville community at Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is a couple of weeks away, and Santa is stopping by to visit Charlottesville. The Fashion Square Mall held a breakfast with Santa event, with breakfast provided by Beyond Fitness. Kids could take pictures, eat, and enjoy Santa’s company. “Oh, I love being here...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville firefighters spend Thanksgiving together and with family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville firefighters are working in their own Thanksgiving meal between emergency calls. Like so many families, first responders spent a lot of the day preparing the big dinner. However, they’re always ready to drop everything to help others. “That’s our number-one reason why we’re here...
NBC 29 News
94th Blessing of the Hounds service held in Keswick
KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County tradition played out at Grace Episcopal Church early Thursday, November 24. The Keswick-area church hosted the 94th Blessing of the Hounds service. “It is an old tradition that dates back to the Colonial period of Virginia, and dates right back here,” Rector Miles...
NBC 29 News
Christmas tree netting recycling available in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you get your Christmas tree this year, you can save the netting to recycle it instead of throwing it away. High Tor Gear Exchange in Charlottesville is offering netting recycling until January 31. If you recycle your netting between November 26 and December 31, the...
NBC 29 News
Small Business Saturday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, November 26 was Small Business Saturday at the Downtown Mall, and we checked in with some local businesses during the holiday. Linnea Revak is the owner of the Darling x Dashing Boutique, and she says local businesses are built in communities. “Shopping small gives back...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville PCOB to host Police Chief candidates forum
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers announced that City of Charlottesville has narrowed the search for a new Police Chief to three final candidates. “I am pleased that we have three outstanding candidates to be our next chief,” Rogers said. “Public safety is an important service...
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
NBC 29 News
The Paramount is hosting World Cup watch parties
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is opening its doors to World Cup Fans. The Paramount says this was perfect timing since families are together for the holiday and the theater’s schedule was open. “We didn’t have anything on the calendar, and we wanted to open the...
NBC 29 News
UVA women’s basketball beats Minnesota 73-70, off to best start in 30 years
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa women’s basketball team got a combined 39 points from Camryn Taylor and Sam Brunelle in beating Minnesota 73-70 on the opening day of the Cavalier Classic. Taylor had a game-high 22 points. Brunelle had 17 points. Mir McLean had her second double-double of...
