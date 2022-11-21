Read full article on original website
Police arrest Moberly man accused of starting fires
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of starting fires around Moberly this week is facing several charges. Scott Bishop, 43, of Moberly, was charged Wednesday with nine counts of knowingly burning or exploding. He is being held without bond at the Randolph County Jail. According to the Moberly Police Department, crews responded Monday around 9:50 The post Police arrest Moberly man accused of starting fires appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fraternity members charged in hazing incident due in court this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men charged in a hazing incident at the University of Missouri could appear in court this week. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charges Alec Wetzler with misdemeanor counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor. Wetzler could appear for a case review Tuesday at The post Fraternity members charged in hazing incident due in court this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
KOMU
Man arrested after series of fires in Moberly
MOBERLY - Police arrested a man after investigating a series of fires set off in Moberly on Monday night. According to a press release, police said they received multiple reports of fires in the downtown Moberly area at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday. While the fires were being extinguished and...
Police investigate death at west Columbia house
Police were investigating at a west Columbia house Tuesday afternoon after a death. The post Police investigate death at west Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
2019 homicide suspect makes first court appearance after extradition
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 2019 homicide suspect made her first court appearance Tuesday morning after she was extradited back to Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. This was Ricketts' initial appearance in the Callaway County Circuit Court. She appeared...
KOMU
Police start death investigation at home on Clinkscales Road
COLUMBIA - Police say they have started a death investigation in west Columbia, near the Activity and Recreation Center. Columbia police responded to a home in the 200 block of Clinkscales Road Tuesday afternoon for the investigation. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw a crime scene investigation van,...
kwos.com
Wanted murder suspect captured in Mexico
A woman accused in a Mid – Missouri drug killing is back in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with murder in the killing of Lauro Garza Perez in 2019. Another suspect, Ruben Charles – Cabrera, is thought to still be in Mexico, where Ricketts was captured.
kjluradio.com
9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank
School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
KOMU
Mexico Public Safety warns of scam caller posing as detective
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is warning of a person calling and pretending to be a detective with the department, according to a press release. At this point, the scammer appears to target professionals often working with police departments and prosecutors, the release said. The scam itself involves a lie regarding a missed subpoena for court and a resulting arrest warrant, with the caller then saying they can take care of posting bond on the warrant over the phone.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries in Wednesday morning crash
The Jefferson City Police Department investigates an early morning crash with serious injuries on the city’s north side. The JCPD reports Todd Cardone, 54, of Jefferson City, was driving in the 1300 block of N. Highway 179 Wednesday morning around 8:30. Officials say Cardone’s SUV ran off the side of the road, struck a ditch, then overturned several times, landing on a car parked in a private drive. The SUV continued to roll, coming to rest on its roof in the driveway.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
khqa.com
Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Reward offered for information about property damage in Farber
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Officials are offering a monetary reward for any information related to a property damage incident in Farber. On Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage. The sheriff's office said someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and other structures in the city park.
krcgtv.com
Two men arrested for cashing stolen checks
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia Police Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cashing stolen checks. According to court documents, officers were called to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive where they were met by bank employees who said 34-year-old Roylee Moore was attempting to cash a stolen check. They had already contacted the person to whom the check belonged and determined that the check had been stolen.
KOMU
Local LGBTQ community center holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. The Center Project hosted the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q,...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
