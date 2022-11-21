Read full article on original website
WTHI
Restoring the Mecca Schoolhouse after devastating fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building. Scott Simpson, a member of the Mecca School Governing Board, spoke on how even in the midst of...
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
wibqam.com
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in the 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue where the grill was found to have been stored in a garage.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a […]
Farmersburg home destroyed by fire
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Farmersburg this afternoon. Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Cyrus Street. Residents were in the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury. The Thunderbird Fire Department is investigating the fire. The home […]
WISH-TV
Business fire under investigation in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department. At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were...
