Sarasota, FL

15-year-old dies from shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WSNN) - A 15-year-old died after a shooting early Thursday morning in Bradenton. According to authorities, a Manatee County deputy was patrolling the area of the 1800 block of 28th Ave. East when he heard gunshots. The deputy inspected the area, and found evidence of a shooting in the roadway.
BRADENTON, FL
Sarasota woman rescues a hawk from a scary situation

The wrong type of bird ended up in a Suncoast home this Thanksgiving. Not a turkey, but a hawk landed in a lanai. “He busted into my friends patio lanai and I am trying to figure out how to get him out of here,” said Alix Redmonde, a Sarasota County resident.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Thousands come out for Florida Turkey Trot

Every family has their own Thanksgiving tradition. Some choose to swap out morning mimosas for a pair of sneakers. Over 3,300 runners made it to Nathan Benderson Park Thursday morning, making it the park’s biggest trot yet. Back for its 5th year, the annual Florida Turkey Trot has become...
SARASOTA, FL
Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade

The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is happening again this year. The plan of the parade is to start off the Christmas season, and get everyone in the holiday spirit. The event is free to all spectators, and you can watch anywhere along the boat parade route. The route runs from just north of Albee road, to the Circus Bridge.
VENICE, FL
Suncoast Thanksgiving traditions

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Whether you're making a turkey or putting a Christmas tree up, everyone has their own traditions on Thanksgiving. Here is what some folks on the Suncoast say they do for Thanksgiving. THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS:. "Usually we go to my Grandma’s house and everybody is in charge of bringing...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sarasota Farmers Market packed on Small Business Saturday

The Sarasota Farmers Market was packed today as people showed up to support small business Saturday. Shop owners across the Suncoast were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But with perseverance they kept going. Seeing crowds shuffle through their booths meant a little more to these merchants this year. “They lost...
SARASOTA, FL
The Bazaar offers variety of shops to support on Small Business Saturday

SARASOTA - If you skipped Black Friday shopping or still need to buy a gift this year, you have a chance to give back and shop local on 'Small Business Saturday. “We’ve got everything from clothing to jewelry, to plants to really great gifts for yourself and anybody that you need to give a gift to," said Co-Owner of the Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Kim Livengood.
SARASOTA, FL
Friday Football Fever: Playoffs - Regional Finals

VENICE (SNN-TV) - Friday Football Fever is the exclusive home for high school football highlights here on the Suncoast. The list of games is a short one tonight, but the road was long for both teams involved to reach this point. The Rams writing their own destiny, made the finals...
VENICE, FL

