Comments / 57

ThatgirlRebecca
4d ago

Even without that contamination, who eats that garbage. Research what it’s really made of, it’s disturbing

Reply
22
Tim Stocke
4d ago

these types of " foods " are worse for you than those they are trying to mirror . plants feel pain , they communicate and understand the environment around them . so if it's to save animals from pain you're just targeting something that can't scream or run away .

Reply(4)
6
DARKMATTER115
5d ago

If it ain't meat don't eat. 🧀🍖🍗🥩🥓🍔🍕🌭🥪🌮🌯🥙🥚🍳🦀🦞🦐🦑🥟🍤 All meat not fake meat.

Reply
12
