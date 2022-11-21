Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men’s soccer matches as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to crippling Western sanctions. More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests. In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdistan region.
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn’t vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
US Journalist Slams Qatar After Getting Detained Over Rainbow Shirt At FIFA World Cup: 'Keeps Moving Goalposts'
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl said he was detained by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the U.S. World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar. What Happened: Wahl wore the rainbow shirt to Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium where the match was taking place, to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after a Qatari ambassador, earlier this month, said homosexuality was "damage in the mind."
World Cup 2022: Japan didn't just clean up the stadium after beating Germany – they left a gift in the dressing room
Japan stunned World Cup 2022 by beating Germany before being the most gracious guests of the tournament thus far
Southgate reminds England it hasn’t beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010. Their next...
NME
Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game
Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
BBC
World Cup 2022: OneLove armband - Germany players cover mouths amid row with Fifa
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before...
How Qatar ended up hosting the World Cup
With the World Cup now underway in Qatar, many are wondering how this moment arrived -- that a tiny Gulf nation with little footballing history ended up hosting the biggest event the sport has to offer.
Soccer-Without win over Iran record cap not as meaningful, says Bale
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A record 110th cap will not mean nearly as much to Gareth Bale unless it comes with a win when Wales play Iran on Friday in a World Cup Group B showdown that could ultimately determine which country gets through to the last 16.
Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest
The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar's human rights record before Friday's World Cup game against Ecuador
Germany praised by England fan group for covered mouths protest at World Cup
An England fans’ group have commended Germany’s protest against FIFA over the OneLove anti-discrimination armband.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, to highlight they feel silenced by the game’s global governing body.Seven European nations competing at the World Cup – including Germany, England and Wales – were due to wear the armbands as part of a year-long campaign, a move seen as especially significant in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Belgium politician wears ‘One Love’ armband at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada on Wednesday. Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband — regarded as a symbol for...
England fans banned from entering World Cup 2022 stadiums in crusader costumes
England fans wearing the outfits have already been turned away from some stadiums
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Neymar's entire career will be judged on Qatar' - Tim Vickery
Will Brazil and Neymar cope with the 'immense pressure' they face as they attempt to bring home their first World Cup trophy in 20 years?. Watch Brazil v Serbia, Thursday, 24 November, 19:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Dubai Benefitting from Qatar’s World Cup Shortcomings
Qatar’s lack of accommodations is benefiting neighboring countries. Many fans are staying in Dubai, which is 70 minutes away from World Cup site Doha via a direct flight. Daily scheduled flights from Dubai to Doha have risen from fewer than 10 pre-tournament to more than 40. Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh...
