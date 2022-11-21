ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found

Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will try again to launch a Commercial Resupply Service mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center. The “resupply” aspect of the CRS-26 mission is possible with a Cargo Dragon capsule, set to ride a Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, according to SpaceX. A backup launch opportunity will come at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the event of a delay.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Passidomo points to housing, wildlife corridor as Florida Senate priorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday. Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Fox News Moving To DeSantis's Free State of Florida?

Move over Gov. Ron DeSantis, there is another goodwill ambassador for the "Free State Florida looking to take the glory away from the popular governor and his name is Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gov. DeSantis has been welcoming, and at times trying to lure "blue state" Americans and businesses to move...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Saturday, the holidays will light up along Lake Dora to kick off a month of holiday events in the city of Mount Dora. This year, Light Up Mount Dora is taking place along the Lake Dora Waterfront. The event starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
MOUNT DORA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy