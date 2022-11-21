Read full article on original website
Related
New York Fugitive Thought Fleeing To Florida Was A Good Idea
A fugitive from New York thought that fleeing to Florida was a smart idea. Turns out not so much. According to deputies, on Wednesday, members of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force received information that wanted person Anthony Terenzi fled
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday.
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
Central Florida stays mainly gray, with a few downpours, on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – Where has all the sunshine gone?. Thanksgiving Day, like Wednesday, will feature another chance for a few breaks in the clouds, but for the bulk of the day, clouds will win the battle across Central Florida. [TRENDING: 5-year-old boy with autism found dead in body of...
The smell of Florida medical marijuana farms isn’t sitting well with neighbors
Video: The smell of Florida medical marijuana farms isn’t sitting well with neighbors Complaints about medical marijuana farms are popping up all over the state. The smell and size are among the chief concerns for people who live in homes nearby. (Daralene Jones, WFTV.com) Complaints about medical marijuana farms...
Orlando man becomes overnight multi-millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jerry Norasing claimed the $5 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the RaceTrac on South Highway 27 in Clermont.
Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found
Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
DeSantis replaces ousted Miami-Dade Commissioner Martinez with former Florida House candidate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...
SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will try again to launch a Commercial Resupply Service mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center. The “resupply” aspect of the CRS-26 mission is possible with a Cargo Dragon capsule, set to ride a Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, according to SpaceX. A backup launch opportunity will come at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the event of a delay.
Passidomo points to housing, wildlife corridor as Florida Senate priorities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Armed with a large majority, Naples Republican Kathleen Passidomo outlined what she described as a voter-supported “conservative agenda” as she became Florida Senate president Tuesday. Passidomo, who was formally elected president during an organization session of the Legislature, stressed a need to expand parental...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
Diamond ring worth $40,000 found on beach in St. Augustine, returned to owner just miles away
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As reported by Fox News, a man searching the beach in St. Augustine discovered a diamond ring buried beneath the sand. Joseph Cook was searching Hammock Beach with a metal detector in October when he made the discovery. Cook posted videos to his social media, saying he was shocked to find the diamond set in platinum.
Man returns $40K ring found on beach in St. Augustine, finds another diamond ring
A normal day at the beach turned into a lost and found hunt after a man unearthed a diamond ring worth $40,000.
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.
Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”
All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
Fox News Moving To DeSantis's Free State of Florida?
Move over Gov. Ron DeSantis, there is another goodwill ambassador for the "Free State Florida looking to take the glory away from the popular governor and his name is Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gov. DeSantis has been welcoming, and at times trying to lure "blue state" Americans and businesses to move...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
St. Johns man wins $2M from playing the Florida Lottery
James Moon, 66, hit a jackpot of $2 million from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing. Moon decided to receive his prize in a lump-sum payment of $1,368,554. He purchased his ticket from a Publix located at 2750 Racetrack Road in Jacksonville, which will receive a commission of $2,000 dollars. The...
Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Saturday, the holidays will light up along Lake Dora to kick off a month of holiday events in the city of Mount Dora. This year, Light Up Mount Dora is taking place along the Lake Dora Waterfront. The event starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
