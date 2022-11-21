Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO