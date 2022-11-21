Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year.

Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 11, 2022, police were called to a single-car traffic crash in the 2600 block of N. Main Street, near Shadyside Drive.

An initial police crash report found a car traveling south on North Main Street went over a curb, crashed into a utility pole. When crews got on scene, the found 3-year-old Arie Carter, who had been ejected from the wrecked car. Carter was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died two days later.

The spokesperson said Monday that a further investigation determine Walls was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car.

Walls had her three children in the car and none of them were restrained in a car seat or by a seat belt at the time of the crash. Her other two children, ages 4 and 5, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was later revealed that Walls was driving with a suspended license.

”This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in. Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr, said.

