ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047rnc_0jJ7e5yn00

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year.

Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 11, 2022, police were called to a single-car traffic crash in the 2600 block of N. Main Street, near Shadyside Drive.

An initial police crash report found a car traveling south on North Main Street went over a curb, crashed into a utility pole. When crews got on scene, the found 3-year-old Arie Carter, who had been ejected from the wrecked car. Carter was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died two days later.

The spokesperson said Monday that a further investigation determine Walls was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car.

Walls had her three children in the car and none of them were restrained in a car seat or by a seat belt at the time of the crash. Her other two children, ages 4 and 5, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was later revealed that Walls was driving with a suspended license.

”This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in. Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr, said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Helen Wingeier
4d ago

Tragic death of a child and all the mother had to do was use common sense! I couldn't imagine loosing one of my children. This is something the mother will live with for the rest of her life!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 people in serious condition after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in serious condition following a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police. Crews were called to Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive around 3:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting. “As crews arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 person taken to Dayton Children’s, 1 other hospitalized following crash in Dayton. Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman arrested after firing weapon in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after she reportedly waved and fired a gun on Friday. According to a release, Huber Heights authorities received a call at 3:01 p.m. to respond to the 4600 block of Resthaven Road in Huber Heights on a report of a woman waving a gun and yelling. Additional […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in shooting of 17-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police arrested a man this week in the August shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Winton Hills. They say it happened over a dispute about a cell phone. Jaymoni Crutchfield, 21, of North Avondale is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Alleged Middletown serial thief caught with 4 stolen trailers

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly stole multiple trailers, lumber and other items from various towns, according to the Middletown Police Department. William Helphenstine, 33, is accused of stealing four trailers from the City of Middletown, the City of Mason, the City...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 59

19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy