Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Team Star Fairy Crew
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we storm the Fairy Crew's Base and defeat the boss of Team Star's Fairy Crew Ortega. This is part of the Starfall Street storyline. 00:00 Storming the Fairy Crew's Base. 00:23 Fairy Crew's Base Gate Battle. 04:46 Defeat 30 of Team Star's...
IGN
East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles
The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
IGN
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
IGN
The Elden Ring Player Who Beat Every Single Boss Without Taking a Single Hit Reveals Their Secrets
Last month, GinoMachino successfully completed a world-first run in which they beat Elden Ring without being beat hit once. In this video they talk about their their meticulous planning, the weapons that they used, and how they were able to finally take down Malenia and finish Elden Ring without taking a single hit.
IGN
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
IGN
Here's Where to Get PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch This Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to grab deals on video games, consoles, and accessories, but if you don't have a Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X or S, you may be caught up in the scramble to secure one. We've got you covered. Below are all the places you can pick up consoles right now, whether they are discounted or simply available. Good luck!
IGN
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol - Official Live-Action TV Spot Trailer
Watch the mysterious live-action TV spot trailer starring Josh Duhamel for upcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Created by Glen Schofield and Striking Distance Studios, the game is set on Jupiter's dead moon in the year 2320. Taking on the role of Black Iron Prison inmate, Jacob Lee, players must face terrifying creatures as you uncover the secrets of the United Jupiter Company.
IGN
One of the Coolest NERF Blasters Is on Sale for Black Friday: 30% Off the Halo Needler
The NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster was released earlier this month for $99.99. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible Black Friday NERF deal that drops it to only $69.49, a savings of just over 30%. You better jump on this quickly because we don't know how long it will last. It was a hit when it was first released, even at its retail price.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Week Star Wars: Squadrons Now Available; Two New Free Games Unveiled for Next Week
Last week, it was revealed that EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons would be available for free on the Epic Games Store. The combat fighter title is now available to buy for no cost on the popular platform until December 1, 2022. The game features multiplayer modes and a single player...
IGN
A Viking Funeral - How to Unlock the Secret Ending
A Viking Funeral is a Side Quest Favor in God of War Ragnarok that can only be unlocked after the completion of the main storyline. This side quest acts as the secret ending to the game, as upon its completion, the screen will fade to black, and the final credits will roll.
IGN
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
IGN
Get a Discounted Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and 2nd Controller for Black Friday
As part of its Dell Black Friday, Dell has the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. We haven't seen very many Switch OLED deals during Black Friday (and most of the deals originated for Dell), so any discount is welcome. Splatoon 3 hasn't been discounted very much either, since the game came out very recently.
IGN
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: Huge TV Savings, Video Games, PCs and More Now Live
Thanksgiving is out of the way, and it's time for Black Friday. There are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.
Comments / 0