Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Alfornada Gym (Psychic)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we defeat Nemona in a Rival Battle, complete the Alfornada Gym Test and challenge the Psychic Type Gym Leader Tulip. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
One of the Coolest NERF Blasters Is on Sale for Black Friday: 30% Off the Halo Needler
The NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster was released earlier this month for $99.99. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible Black Friday NERF deal that drops it to only $69.49, a savings of just over 30%. You better jump on this quickly because we don't know how long it will last. It was a hit when it was first released, even at its retail price.
Best Black Friday 2022 Xbox Deals Still Available at Amazon
Xbox is the place to play as far as 'bang for your buck' goes, and with Black Friday sales in full swing, it's an even better time to jump in. Whether you want to grab some heavily discounted games, or snag a console, Amazon has a ton of great deals.
All the Best Last Minute Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday Deals
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Week Star Wars: Squadrons Now Available; Two New Free Games Unveiled for Next Week
Last week, it was revealed that EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons would be available for free on the Epic Games Store. The combat fighter title is now available to buy for no cost on the popular platform until December 1, 2022. The game features multiplayer modes and a single player...
A Viking Funeral - How to Unlock the Secret Ending
A Viking Funeral is a Side Quest Favor in God of War Ragnarok that can only be unlocked after the completion of the main storyline. This side quest acts as the secret ending to the game, as upon its completion, the screen will fade to black, and the final credits will roll.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 November 22 Patch Brings UI Changes, World Cup Collab and More
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 has arrived alongside the free to play, battle royale title, Warzone 2.0. Apart from all the new content, there have been some improvements to MW2 along with some critical intel for Warzone 2.0, so let's get into it. Players can check out the full changelog here.
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Game and Console Sales are Live
Nintendo's Black Friday deals on Switch games are live now. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Black Friday and GameStop Black Friday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Switch bundle is perfect.
Get a Discounted Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and 2nd Controller for Black Friday
As part of its Dell Black Friday, Dell has the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. We haven't seen very many Switch OLED deals during Black Friday (and most of the deals originated for Dell), so any discount is welcome. Splatoon 3 hasn't been discounted very much either, since the game came out very recently.
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: Huge TV Savings, Video Games, PCs and More Now Live
Thanksgiving is out of the way, and it's time for Black Friday. There are some cracking new discounts to check out in 2022. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals post.
