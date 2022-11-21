Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Walmart's Black Friday 2022 Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Live Today
Of all the retailers, Walmart's Black Friday deals have been the ones to beat so far this week. They have the lowest prices on the newest video games and the best Apple product deals. They've somehow kept PS5 in stock all week, and they have tons of other items on sale (you can see all the deals here). The only downside is some of the deals have sold out, though I expect more stock to be added at 6:00 a.m. local time on Black Friday morning.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get at Walmart
Against all odds, the PS5 with God of War Ragnarok is currently in stock at Walmart, with tons of other great Black Friday deals for your PlayStation if you aren't ready for a new console. You no longer need a Walmart+ membership to shop Black Friday deals or to get in line for a PS5 once they sell out, although the $12.95 per month subscription still gets you access to early deals and other perks throughout the year. Regardless of your membership status, these PlayStation deals are available to everyone and include a range of games like Horizon: Forbidden West for $35.00 and Elden Ring for $35.00. Check out all of the best PlayStation deals here, or find all the best Walmart deals here.
IGN
Here's Where to Get PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch This Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to grab deals on video games, consoles, and accessories, but if you don't have a Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X or S, you may be caught up in the scramble to secure one. We've got you covered. Below are all the places you can pick up consoles right now, whether they are discounted or simply available. Good luck!
IGN
Best Black Friday 2022 Xbox Deals Still Available at Amazon
Xbox is the place to play as far as 'bang for your buck' goes, and with Black Friday sales in full swing, it's an even better time to jump in. Whether you want to grab some heavily discounted games, or snag a console, Amazon has a ton of great deals.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Game and Console Sales Are Still Live
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Black Friday and GameStop Black Friday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Switch bundle is perfect.
IGN
All the Best Last Minute Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday Deals
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
IGN
One of the Coolest NERF Blasters Is on Sale for Black Friday: 30% Off the Halo Needler
The NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster was released earlier this month for $99.99. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible Black Friday NERF deal that drops it to only $69.49, a savings of just over 30%. You better jump on this quickly because we don't know how long it will last. It was a hit when it was first released, even at its retail price.
IGN
The iRobot Roomba j7+ Is On Sale for $599
Cyber Monday sales are already here at Amazon, with the iRobot Roomba j7+ on sale for $599.00. The iRobot Roomba j7+ empties itself for up to 60 days, while also smart mapping your home and avoiding obstacles like wires and furniture. Robot vacuums have become one of the most popular sale items during Black Friday weekend, but you can check out what else you can expect to go on sale for Cyber Monday here.
IGN
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
IGN
These Black Friday Deals on 2TB PS5 SSD Upgrades Are Worth Buying
Black Friday might have come and gone, but these deals on PS5 compatible solid state drives (SSDs) are still available through the weekend and possibly until Cyber Monday. You can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive. High-speed SSDs have gone down in price significantly this year, and that makes Black Friday 2022 a perfect opportunity to finally score some excellent deals on bigger 2TB storage modules for your new PS5 gaming console.
IGN
Get a Discounted Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and 2nd Controller for Black Friday
As part of its Dell Black Friday, Dell has the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. We haven't seen very many Switch OLED deals during Black Friday (and most of the deals originated for Dell), so any discount is welcome. Splatoon 3 hasn't been discounted very much either, since the game came out very recently.
IGN
These Entry- to Mid-Level Black Friday Gaming PC Deals Are Still Live at Walmart
Walmart has been serving up tons of great deals this Black Friday, and it's not over yet. If you're in the market for your first gaming PC, don't miss out on the opportunity to score one at a discount from Walmart. The iBUYPOWER SlateMR289A gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is on sale for $1,149, for instance, or opt for a less intensive machine like the iBUYPOWER SlateMR 275i with a GeForce GT 1030 GPU. Browse the rest of the PC sales that are still live here, and find up-to-date information on the best Cyber Monday sales here.
IGN
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
IGN
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deal Isn't a Roomba, It's the Shark AI VACMOP for $188
The Walmart Black Friday Sale plays host to several great deals, but one of the best standout deals is a robot vacuum and mop that's a better value than any Roomba you can buy. Walmart has the Shark AI VACMOP Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for only $188.00. That's a pretty massive 60% price drop from its original $479 MSRP and it currently sells for at least $299 everywhere else, including Amazon.
IGN
The Best VR Deal of Black Friday Is Still Live: Meta Quest 2 With 2 Free Games
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live, and if you're getting a Meta Quest 2 this is absolutely the best way to do it. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR headset should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.
IGN
The Best Black Friday DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone Camera Deal Just Landed
For you budding videographers who want to add more tools to frame your shot, this Black Friday deal is right up your alley. Amazon has the DJI Mavic Quadcopter Drone Camera "Fly More" Bundle for only $299, a hefty 40% discount from its original $499 price. This combo is a very popular entry package and it traditionally only drops in price during the Black Friday and holiday season. Grab yours now or be prepared to wait another year.
IGN
The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More
Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
IGN
All the Best Black Friday Deals on Video Games, Consoles, and Accessories
Black Friday has arrived, which means this is the best day of the year to pick up a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. You can find a heap of terrific Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, to say nothing of PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on gaming hardware, like the Meta Quest 2.
IGN
Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals: iRobot Deals, Shark, Roborock
Black Friday is over and retailers are doing "find/replace all" on their Black Friday deals and changing them to Cyber Monday deals. Amazon has gone into it quite aggressively, swapping its banners at the stroke of midnight. That means some of the best Black Friday deals at Amazon are now the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Among those excellent deals are a slew of sales on robot vacuums.
IGN
Black Friday 2022: Get 60% Off The Batman 4K Blu-Ray
Black Friday is here, and there's an abundance of deals to check out, especially with 4K Blu-rays. And what better way to kick off holiday season shopping than with the 4K Blu-ray of The Batman?. Matt Reeves's film was a hit upon release, with our review calling it "a gripping,...
Comments / 0