PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The Badgers were less than a second away from one of the team’s biggest upsets in recent memory, but it wasn’t meant to be. Zach Clemence missed a three-point shot for No. 3 Kansas, but Bobby Pettiford Jr. was able to grab the rebound and convert a buzzer-beating layup to give the Jayhawks the 69-68 win in overtime.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO