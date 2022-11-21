ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice

MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens...
MILTON, WI
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Woodman's adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019.
JANESVILLE, WI
Badgers lose upset bid to No. 3 Kansas after overtime buzzer-beater

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The Badgers were less than a second away from one of the team’s biggest upsets in recent memory, but it wasn’t meant to be. Zach Clemence missed a three-point shot for No. 3 Kansas, but Bobby Pettiford Jr. was able to grab the rebound and convert a buzzer-beating layup to give the Jayhawks the 69-68 win in overtime.
MADISON, WI

