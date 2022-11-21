Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash
As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
WIFR
Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 16 when one vehicle slow down and attempted to...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
Body found inside a vehicle, death investigation underway in Dodge County
A death investigation is underway in Dodge County after a body was found inside a vehicle Saturday morning.
CBS 58
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
fox47.com
Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice
MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens...
fox47.com
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
WISN
21-year-old dies after crashing into a tree in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway near U.S. Highway 151 in the township of Trenton. According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the deputy attempted to stop the car but was unsuccessful and later found the car had crashed into a tree next to the roadway.
21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash
A 21-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…
If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
UPDATE: Man killed in Tuesday morning Rockford crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after a crash on Fairview Avenue Tuesday morning. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened around 1:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview, and the victim of the single-car crash was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. At 1:59 a.m., the victim, Dontay […]
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other. Barnes...
Comments / 0