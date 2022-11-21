ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm. Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.
ROCKTON, IL
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice

MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens...
MILTON, WI
fox47.com

Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

21-year-old dies after crashing into a tree in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway near U.S. Highway 151 in the township of Trenton. According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the deputy attempted to stop the car but was unsuccessful and later found the car had crashed into a tree next to the roadway.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Mysterious BOOM Heard Across The Area…

If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Several sources are reporting they have heard a loud mysterious boom. Earlier tonight we have gotten several reports of a mysterious...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other. Barnes...
MADISON, WI

