Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
La Porte Santa Parade
Usually, the big man with a white beard and red suit shimmies down the chimney, but later today, he's shimmying down a parade route!. On Saturday, November 26, the La Porte Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. It's an annual parade that attracts residents and...
22 WSBT
Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday
An Elkhart family is grieving Saturday as they mourn the loss of five-year-old Jayleighana Mathenia . She was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road. Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 going northbound in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street...
22 WSBT
Specialist Four Allan Persicke of Benton Harbor
Tonight, we honor Specialist Four Allan Persicke of Benton Harbor. Persicke was a Medical Corpsman in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was killed while serving his country in Vietnam in 1969. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Allan Persicke.
22 WSBT
5 year old killed in Elkhart crash
Elkhart, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a truck in Elkhart. It happened around 5:30 Friday afternoon on Cassopolis Street, just north of Grove. Details are very limited, but investigators said the child was trying to cross the street and was with other juveniles at the time.
22 WSBT
South Bend Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A big thank you tonight to our first responders who continue to help make our area safe. Although many could not be with family tonight, there was still plenty of turkey to be passed around. WSBT stopped by a South Bend Fire Department for their...
22 WSBT
South Bend Motor Speedway announces 2023 schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Motor Speedway announced their 2023 schedule on November 23. In a Facebook post, they said that keeping was in the best interest of the community. “Kevin and Brandy have spent countless hours talking about the future of the South Bend Motor...
22 WSBT
28th Annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — WUBS held their 28th annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest today. There were 9 distinguished “taste testers”, including South Bend Mayor James Mueller, to find who has the best sweet potato pie in the area. 12 slices of pie were entered in this...
22 WSBT
American Cornhole Organization tournament in South Bend
More than 400 people from over 19 states are competing this weekend in South Bend. It's for the American Cornhole Organization tournament at the Century Center. Cornhole is a mixture between shuffleboard and horseshoes. The goal is to toss the 1-pound bag into the holes on the board 27 feet...
22 WSBT
Howard Park Winter Open begins Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park will officially kick off its second annual Winter Open on November 25. It will also be the park's fourth season of ice skating at the Howard Park Ice Trail and Pond. The event will have hot cocoa and local vendors to shop...
22 WSBT
Three in hospital after early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in South Bend. This happened in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims received immediate aid...
22 WSBT
Gift of Lights kicks off at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is opening its Gift of Lights tonight. The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. You can enjoy a wonderland of lights and seasonal activities, including an opportunity to meet Santa. Admission for adults is $11 and...
22 WSBT
Support indie bookstores this Small Business Saturday at Brain Lair Books
This Small Business Saturday will be one for the books!. WSBT 22 takes you to one local bookstore. Brain Lair Books, 1005 Portage Ave., will be open 10-5 p.m. There will be goodies for the kids, gift bags and deals on books and signed copies of books. To learn more...
22 WSBT
Ice skating season begins at Howard Park
The Winter Open kicked off the ice skating season Friday. "I'm trying to get better," said Alexandria Borrego, a skater on the ice Friday. "I'm decent, trying to get better," said Borrego's cousin T.J. Borkowski, who was skating with her at the park. But before all of this is ready...
22 WSBT
Cass County allocates COVID funds to fixing roads
Cass County is putting nearly a million dollars into its roads. The county allocated the money from its COVID funding to its Road Commission. This was part of more than $10 million the county received. A resolution was also approved to create a program to help townships repair local roads.
22 WSBT
No. 1 ND Women's Soccer bested by No. 2 UNC in Elite Eight
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The No. 1 Irish Women's Soccer team entered Saturday night outscoring their opponents 11-0 thru the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame faced its biggest challenge yet facing No. 2 North Carolina for an opportunity to reach the College Cup (Final Four).
22 WSBT
New Prairie's postseason run ends short of a State Championship, fall 37-7 to East Central
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — New Prairie football proved they are one of the top teams in the area, powering into to the State Championship with a 13-1 record. The Cougars grinded for a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter to defeat Kokomo in Semi-State. But New Prairie fell...
22 WSBT
Williams, No. 6 USC beat No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27
LOS ANGELES — No. 15 Notre Dame falls to No. 6 USC and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams 38-27 at the Coliseum. Notre Dame was looking to close out the regular season with a 6th consecutive win. USC marched right down the field on the game's opening possession. USC quarterback...
Comments / 0