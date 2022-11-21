Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
NPR
School district finds eliminating natural gas from new buildings is complicated
Some schools in Portland, Ore., committed recently to some of the most progressive school climate policies in the nation. But the district is already struggling to meet benchmarks. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. An Oregon school district promised to eliminate natural gas from new buildings. No more gas stoves or boilers. But...
kbnd.com
Oregonians Honored By FBI
PORTLAND, OR -- More than a dozen Oregonians were honored by the FBI in a special ceremony on Friday. The FBI’s Portland Field Office recognized 10 Assistant U.S. Attorneys for their help on a number of high-profile investigations, including the case against Denis Dubnikov, accused of laundering the proceeds of ransomware attacks. "Thanks to AUSAs Harrington and Narus, Dubnikov was arrested in Amsterdam and then successfully extradited by FBI Portland Division agents to the United States, in August of 2022," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Schlegel told ceremony attendees.
WWEEK
Portland Voted. What Now?
Emotions were running hot in the weeks before we voted, and now that we’ve crossed the threshold, the city seems to be vibrating with a “well, what now?” type of energy. I know the Portland City Council is probably salty as hell that charter reform passed, and ultra-conservative rural Oregonians are likely less than stoked about their new Steamrolling Lesbian Portlander Governor. Potential new City Council candidates are already sniffing the air for support, and bureaus are already shifting gears. Agendas are crystallizing and change is coming.
WWEEK
Readers Roast Our Restaurant Critic’s Pan of Kann
The critical consensus on Gregory Gourdet’s luxe Haitian restaurant Kann is that it is one of the best new restaurants in Portland, if not the nation. In recent weeks, it’s received such superlatives from The New York Times, Portland Monthly and Esquire. Our reviewer, Michael C. Zusman, disagreed. He found Kann’s dining room oppressively loud, the dishes monotonously spiced with habanero, and the preparations uneven (“The Wrath of Kann,” WW, Nov. 16). His dissent was met with an immediate outcry. Here’s what our readers had to say:
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Mass Shooting at a Virginia Walmart, Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause, and I Need a Drink
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! And a very...
kptv.com
Hewlett Packard planning to layoff more than 4,000 employees
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Technology company Hewlett Packard, which operates a campus in Vancouver, is expecting global layoffs of an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 employees. HP says the layoffs are part of a “Future Ready Transformation Plan,” to cut costs. The company is estimating the measures will save $1.4 billion by the end of 2025.
oregonbusiness.com
Gun Retailers Anticipate Sales Crash, Despite Record Gains
Without permit protocols in place, gun retailers could be unable to sell product after December 8. For a business owner whose sales has quadrupled in the last month, Karl Durkheimer, doesn’t sound excited. “Forty to 50 percent of our sales come from Oregonians buying firearms, and on Dec. 8...
The Portland Mercury
Exit Interview With Outgoing JOHS Director Shannon Singleton
Shannon Singleton, the interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services (which will be referred to as both JOHS and the Joint Office in this story), announced earlier this month that she would be stepping down from her temporary role to join Espousal Strategies, a public affairs firm that consults government agencies, organizations, and other clients on lobbying work, campaign strategies, and civic engagement.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
KXL
Portland’s Mayor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by his decision to defund police more than two years ago…even as he brags today about the city hiring new officers. Wheeler admits that during his six years as Mayor ”conditions have deteriorated” and he says accepts responsibility for “all of that”.
WWEEK
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Police Association Are Asking for Discovery That Neither Party Wants to Put in the Public Record
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lost her reelection bid this month. But on another front, her battle continues: Her lawsuit against the Portland police union has reached the discovery phase, and both sides are demanding records that could prove explosive. The case: On Dec. 13, 2021, Hardesty sued the city...
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Office space in Portland leased to US Army Corps of Engineers
Suites L and M of the Ambassador Business Center were recently leased to US Army Corps of Engineers/General Services Administration for $1.95 million. The space totals approximately 8,854 square feet, located at 7515 NE Ambassador Place in Portland.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to a Property Tax Break Enjoyed by Owners of Vacant Properties
Our latest installment of the “Chasing Ghosts” series on vacant properties examined an abandoned car wash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (“It’s a Wash,” WW, Nov. 9). The developer, California timber heir George Schmidbauer, pays no taxes on the lot. He receives the exemption because he promises to build affordable housing on the land—as do the owners of 717 other properties enjoying the same holiday. Right now, the lot is housing campers who have erected tents inside the car wash. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Oregon man facing charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack refuses to make plea bargain
A former Washington County Republican party official accused in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned down federal prosecutors’ offer to show him all evidence they have against him in an effort to settle his case.
Pamplin Media Group
Will 2023 be a good time to buy a house?
Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. As economic volatility further grips the US real estate market, housing activity is quickly declining. That's because inflation and interest rate hikes have outpriced many would-be home-buyers, leading to a steady decline in buyer demand. With fewer homes being sold, the housing supply is supposed to increase. A slowing overall economy could bring 30-year mortgage rates back down.
Ex-chief: Use ‘organized crime model’ to deal with Hendon house
A problem house in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood has been attracting dangerous activity.
KXL
Sauvie Island Bridge to be Renamed
What we now call the Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name. Those who want to change the bridge’s name point to its history. Chinook Indians were the first to live on the island. When European explorers arrived in the 1800s, they brought smallpox and other illnesses that killed many in the native population. The Hudson Bay Company sent a French Canadian, Laurent Sauvé to the island to start a dairy. It’s his name on the island and the bridge. Lukas “Red Spike Elk” Angus told Multnomah County Commissioners, “This island and this bridge are both named after a colonizer that did not respect the land or the people.”
