Emotions were running hot in the weeks before we voted, and now that we’ve crossed the threshold, the city seems to be vibrating with a “well, what now?” type of energy. I know the Portland City Council is probably salty as hell that charter reform passed, and ultra-conservative rural Oregonians are likely less than stoked about their new Steamrolling Lesbian Portlander Governor. Potential new City Council candidates are already sniffing the air for support, and bureaus are already shifting gears. Agendas are crystallizing and change is coming.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO