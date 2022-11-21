Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Where Will Baidu Stock Be in 1 Year?
The Chinese tech giant could finally be reaching an inflection point.
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Unite with Unity Software Stock (NYSE:U). Its Turnaround Has Begun
With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has taken a massive hit is Unity Software (NYSE:U). Over the past year, the stock has lost 80% of its market capitalization. It is trading far below its high of $200 seen in November 2021. The uncertain macro situation made investors downgrade high-growth, money-losing tech companies like Unity. However, the stock has gained 24% over the past month and is on the verge of a turnaround. Investors should consider buying the stock based on its huge competitive moat and high long-term profitability prospects.
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock
Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM is benefiting from robust same-store sales, Taco Bell’s growth and expansion efforts. Shares of the company have gained 7.8% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s increase of 3.9%. However, a rise in net costs and expenses remains a concern. Growth Drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Skechers (SKX) Up 23.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Skechers (SKX). Shares have added about 23.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Skechers due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
GE (GE) Up 16.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for General Electric (GE). Shares have added about 16.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is GE due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is MSCI (MSCI) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for MSCI (MSCI). Shares have added about 12.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MSCI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) Near All-Time Highs?
Metro (TSE:MRU), one of the largest Canadian grocery retailers, has enjoyed nice gains this year, rallying 17% year-to-date, not including dividends. This begs the question, how much more can MRU stock rally? As of right now, despite MRU being a good stock, it looks like there isn't much short-term upside potential here following its recent rally. As a result, we are neutral on the stock.
NASDAQ
Why Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Up 8.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Enphase Energy (ENPH). Shares have added about 8.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Enphase Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Corning (GLW) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Corning (GLW). Shares have added about 4.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Corning due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
3M (MMM) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for 3M (MMM). Shares have added about 4.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is 3M due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mostly Lower
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Friday, despite the broadly positive cues from European markets overnight, as traders largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers with the U.S. market remaining closed for Thanksgiving Day. Traders are also concerned about the surge in COVID cases in China weighing on global growth. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.
