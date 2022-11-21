Canton man sentenced to 10 years in child trafficking case

Anthony Lawhon

A Canton man charged in a child sex trafficking operation in 2016 has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, court records show.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, Sr. sentenced Anthony Joseph Lawhon Oct. 26 to 10 years in prison, followed by supervised release for life, after he was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He pled guilty in April.

According to the plea agreement, Lawhon and co-defendant Brandi Rice Stumpe hosted parties at their home in Canton, where they engaged in sexual acts with minor girls, and where Lawhon invited another man to engage in sexual acts with a minor. Lawhon paid Brian Hernandez Acosta, who later pled guilty to child sex trafficking charges and was described by prosecutors as the leader of the operation, thousands of dollars for commercial sex.

Court records show prosecutors initially sought several other felony charges, including six counts of child sex trafficking and an additional count of conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking, which were dismissed without prejudice under a plea agreement.

In addition to prison time, Lawhon must pay a $200,000 fine, as well as an additional $5,000 penalty under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, $940 in restitution to the victim.

Buddy Parker, Lawhon’s attorney, sent the following statement to the Tribune:

“During the sentencing hearing, the Court stated that it did not believe Mr. Lawhon to be a compulsive sexual deviant, rather it found that what Mr. Lawhon did ‘was pure evil.’ Having made that observation, the Court invited Mr. Lawhon to make whatever statements he cared to make. Mr. Lawhon, addressing the Court, stated he agreed with the Court. ‘Your Honor, I agree what I did was pure evil for which I am very sorry.’ He went on to express apologies to his family, friends and the victims of his conduct. The Court before imposing its sentence made comments indicating an appreciation of Mr. Lawhon for his candor. The sentence was imposed, and Mr. Lawhon was remanded into the custody of the US (Marshals).”

A representative of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia declined to comment on the case.

Brian Acosta was sentenced Oct. 20 to 30 years in prison followed by supervised release for 20 years. His attorney has filed to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Court records showed Stumpe’s case was still open, although she pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor in 2020.

Two other co-defendants in the case, Nilageo Alvarez Acosta and Jaime Adam Riano, previously also entered guilty pleas to charges of child sex trafficking. Riano was sentenced Oct. 20 to seven years of prison followed by 10 years of supervised release; Nilageo Acosa is awaiting sentencing.