In Case You Missed It: Madelyn Cline On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Actress Madelyn Cline stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the other night. She talked about her lack of culinary skills, reacts to her acting in a commercial from childhood and discusses joining the star-studded cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. I can not wait to see this film that streams on Netflix next month! She also talked about trying to bake a cake that blew up in the kitchen, poor baby lol!
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"

In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Popculture

Mickey Kuhn, Last Surviving 'Gone With the Wind' Star, Dead at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the Academy Award-winning film Gone with the Wind, has died. Kuhn passed away in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida on Sunday, his wife Barbara told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that her husband was in good health until recently. The beloved actor was 90.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
