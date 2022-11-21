Actress Madelyn Cline stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the other night. She talked about her lack of culinary skills, reacts to her acting in a commercial from childhood and discusses joining the star-studded cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. I can not wait to see this film that streams on Netflix next month! She also talked about trying to bake a cake that blew up in the kitchen, poor baby lol!

