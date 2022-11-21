Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly calling it quits for the time being. On Nov. 18, People reported that multiple sources said the couple is taking a break, with one insider saying Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision." Another source told the outlet that the pair are "still very close friends," while another added that "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

8 DAYS AGO