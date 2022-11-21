Read full article on original website
‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to bar; rant goes viral on social media
The women, who are models and social media influencers, said they were denied entry because of their size.
New York Post
Mel B ‘shocked’ by racism in the US while filming documentary: ‘It changed my outlook’
Spice Girl Mel B said she was left “shocked” after seeing that racism is “still there” when reflecting on her trip to the US. The “Spice Up Your Life” hitmaker, dubbed Scary Spice, joined forces with British comedians Ruby Wax and Emily Atack to film a BBC documentary in the States.
Anderson Aldrich Non-Binary Revelation Leaves Internet Divided
Members of the LGBTQ community argue his non-binary claims are trolling, while right-wingers say it's proof the left was trying to politicize the attack.
All the Details Behind the Tragic Murder of Dorothy Stratten
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse. Please proceed thoughtfully. Hulu's miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales" takes a deep dive into the early beginnings of Chippendales, the first ever all-men strip club in the United States, and the turbulent years that followed. Established by Somen "Steve" Banerjee in 1979, the club quickly garnered attention from women in the Los Angeles area. The growing buzz spurred Banerjee to briefly partner up with Paul Snider, a local nightclub promoter and husband of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten.
Staying alive in 85: looking back on a fascinating end-of-year roundup
The Observer Magazine’s end-of-year round-up for 1985 riffed on an anti-nuclear Katharine Hamnett slogan T-shirt of the time: ‘OK, you stayed alive in 85, now get a fix on 86.’. A picture of a newborn baby just about staying alive days after the disastrous earthquake in Mexico City...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Went Full "Bridgerton" with Thanksgiving Family Portraits
@kimandnorth ♬ Experience (Piano e Violin) - Pietro Scichilone. Move over Bridgertons, the Kardashian-Jenner family are coming for your regency crown. The famous family loves a theme, and this year's Thanksgiving celebration took a decidedly royal turn, as revealed in North West and mom Kim Kardashian's holiday TikTok. In the video, West revealed the entire family had family portraits done in a regency-era style.
Tinashe's Massive Platforms Look Like Something Out of a Cartoon
Tinashe took her style to new heights at the 2022 American Music Awards. The singer attended the award show in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 wearing Marc Jacobs head to toe, including an especially towering pair of multi-strap platform heels. Pulled from the brand's fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Tinashe's look...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Break Has Reportedly "Been Difficult": "[It's] a Tricky Situation"
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly calling it quits for the time being. On Nov. 18, People reported that multiple sources said the couple is taking a break, with one insider saying Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision." Another source told the outlet that the pair are "still very close friends," while another added that "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
Paris Hilton Will Tell Her "Most Personal Stories Yet" in New Memoir
Paris Hilton is taking control of her narrative. The star has been in the tabloids for decades, often portrayed as a wild child, wealthy heiress, and prototypical social media influencer. But over the years, Hilton has built an entertainment empire that extends from brand partnerships to TV and film to the metaverse. She's also been an outspoken advocate for sexual-abuse survivors and women and girls.
Experts Share How to Manifest the Partner of Your Dreams
It's easy to see why manifestation has become so mainstream: It promises to bring your ultimate desires to life. Using manifestation, you can attract anything you want — including that special someone. If you're wondering what rituals you can practice to attract romance, join the club. Plenty of people are curious about the same thing; there are nearly 15,000 Google searches for "how to manifest someone" every month.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Hustle Culture Harms Women of Color the Most
Systemic issues in the workplace mean that an ethos of constant grind causes disproportionate harm to underrepresented professionals.
Yes, We're Getting a Third Knives Out Movie From Netflix
After the "Glass Onion" credits finish rolling, you might find yourself with a hankering for another Benoit Blanc mystery, with Daniel Craig as the title detective chewing the scenery all over the place. And we have good news for you: Netflix has already agreed to make a third movie. Way back in March 2021, the streamer bought two followups to 2019's original "Knives Out." According to Variety, Netflix paid $450 million for the pair.
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"
In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
Why Nicholas Hoult Doesn't Take Photos of His Food Like His "The Menu" Character
In "The Menu," Nicholas Hoult's a proud, overeager foodie. It's constantly played for laughs in the horror movie — his need to snap photos of every course, to steal uneaten bits of food from the plate of his date (Anya Taylor-Joy), to flex the cooking knowledge he picked up watching "Chef's Table." Hoult tells POPSUGAR that he's definitely not like that in real life.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Winner Jinkx Monsoon Makes History With Broadway Role
Jinkx Monsoon is going to Broadway! The two-time winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to join "Chicago" in the role of Mama Morton, Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed on Nov. 22. The queen's Broadway debut also marks a moment in history: they'll become the first drag performer to ever play the part in the Tony award-winning musical.
Deep in My Own Grief, "Wakanda Forever" Created Space to Process Loss
I have never seen a movie celebrated like "Black Panther" was in 2018. It premiered, fittingly, during the middle of Black History Month, and Black families across the country adorned themselves in the finest tribal and animal prints to go watch the film. I remember the triumphant applause when Chadwick Boseman appeared on the screen for the first time, the laughs at every "Black" joke, and the resounding "Wakanda Forever" that filled the room as the credits started rolling. The fictitious characters in Wakanda ascended to real-world regality, catapulting the actors to household stardom.
Elton John Reveals His Favorite — and Least Favorite — Fashion Moments Since the '70s
Elton John is making his extensive style archives available to the public, with a little help from 21st-century technology. In November, the "Rocket Man" singer debuted "Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road," an interactive, virtual-reality world on the gaming platform Roblox. As part of the immersive experience, fans can experience his best style moments and add iconic outfits — like his infamous, rhinestone-encrusted Dodgers Stadium uniform — to their personal wardrobes.
Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, and the Women of "Andor" Break Down the Thrilling First Season
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris, Mike Marsland, and Matt Winkelmeyer and Photo Illustration: Keila Gonzalez. Even Star Wars superfans have been blown away by "Andor," which mixes intrigue, politics, rebellion, love, and loyalty into one striking and stunning series. The show, which wrapped up its first season Nov. 23, takes its name from Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who is first introduced as a rebel spy in "Rogue One."
Complex
Exclusive: Check Out the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Fear,’ Starring Joseph Sikora, T.I., Terrence J and More
What are you afraid of? The upcoming film Fear shows what happens when you let the things that scare you take over you. The film’s trailer, exclusively available above, is also proof that the horror genre is having a major moment in Hollywood. The psychological horror film hits theaters...
POPSUGAR
