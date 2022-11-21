ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina

By Charles Ewing, Dolan Reynolds, Justyn Melrose
 5 days ago

(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the third member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring.

Charles predicts more snow than Emily , who predicted 2.5 inches of snow from December to February, but not as much as notorious snow-disliker Alex , who predicted nine inches over the winter season.

Find out what the FOX8 Max Weather team thinks winter has in store for us!

Here is his full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? Charles is predicting a little above normal for the entire winter season.

Coldest temperature? 15°

How many inches of snow? Five inches overall

Largest snowfall? Three inches

First snow? First significant snow on Jan. 5

Van Denton Emily Byrd Charles Ewing Alex Schneider

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

