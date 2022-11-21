FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the third member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring.
Charles predicts more snow than Emily , who predicted 2.5 inches of snow from December to February, but not as much as notorious snow-disliker Alex , who predicted nine inches over the winter season.Find out what the FOX8 Max Weather team thinks winter has in store for us!
Here is his full list of predictions:
Colder or warmer? Charles is predicting a little above normal for the entire winter season.
Coldest temperature? 15°
How many inches of snow? Five inches overall
Largest snowfall? Three inches
First snow? First significant snow on Jan. 5
See everyone's winter weather predictionsVan Denton Emily Byrd Charles Ewing Alex Schneider
